ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas leader

11/21/2024 November 21, 2024 Netanyahu and Gallant alleged to have 'knowingly deprived' civilians of life essentials

The ICC says it has grounds to believe Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister "intentionally and knowingly deprived the civilian population in Gaza of objects indispensable to their survival, including food, water, and medicine and medical supplies, as well as fuel and electricity."

The statement was issued by a three-judge panel as it unanimously decided to issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Yoav Gallant and Hamas officials.

They have all been accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity in connection with the war in Gaza, which was triggered by the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas in southern Israel that killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

The arrest warrants turn Netanyahu and the others into internationally wanted suspects, but none of them is likely to come before the court soon. The ICC relies on cooperation from its member states — which include neither Israel nor its ally, the United States — to bring people to face trial.

The ICC prosecutes cases only when law enforcement authorities in a country cannot or will not do so themselves.