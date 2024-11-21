ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas leader

11/21/2024 November 21, 2024 ICC issues arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas leader

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas official Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri amid the conflict in Gaza.

In its statement, the court said it had "reasonable grounds" to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant oversaw attacks on the civilian population in Gaza, and that they were also alleged to have used starvation as an instrument of war.

It said that Israel's acceptance of the court's jurisdiction was not required.

Israel is not a member of the court, seated in The Hague in the Netherlands.