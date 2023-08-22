  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
BRICS summit
Water scarcity
Ukraine
Law and JusticeCentral African Republic

ICC: Former CAR militia leader denies war crimes charges

35 minutes ago

Maxime Mokom is accused of crimes against humanity for atrocities committed against Muslim civilians in the Central African Republic. ICC judges are determining whether he should stand trial.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VSGO
Maxime Jeoffroy Eli Mokom Gawaka attends the International Criminal Court hearings in The Hague
Mokom is accused of coordinating and supporting a predominantly Christian mliitia group in the Central African RepublicImage: Piroschka van de Wouw/AP Photo/picture alliance

An ex-militia leader and former government minister in the Central African Republic (CAR), Maxime Jeoffroy Eli Mokom Gawaka, denied any involvement in crimes against humanity and war crimes during a crucial pretrial hearing held at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday.

Prosecutors accuse Mokom of coordinating the operations of the so-called anti-Balaka militia, a mainly Christian group that fought against the predominantly Muslim Seleka rebel group.

Thousands of people were killed in the fighting and hundreds of thousands were displaced from 2013 to 2014.

Mokom denies involvement in crimes

"I absolutely deny having participated in any plans that involved crimes that have been charged," Mokom told judges in the ICC courtroom in The Hague.

He said he returned to CAR from Congo in February 2014 and "he dedicated his return to the search for peace, rather than to engage in war."

Mokom faces several charges, including murder, rape, extermination, deportation, torture, persecution, enforced disappearance and other inhumane acts that were allegedly carried out by the militias that he coordinated.

In this October 2014 file photo, a woman walks on the debris of a house destroyed by anti-Balaka militia forces near the CAR capital city of Bangui
The ICC has been investigating violence in CAR since 2014, which has killed thousands of people and displaced even moreImage: Herve Serefio/AA/picture alliance

The hearing on Tuesday was to determine whether the available evidence is sufficient to proceed with a formal trial. Mokom was not required to enter a plea.

Prosecutors said Mokom was responsible for revenge attacks as one of the leaders of the anti-Balaka, which supported ousted President Francois Bozize.

Mokom gave "logistical support for military operations... including by providing funds, weapons, medication and ammunition," they said.

Prosecutors added: "The attacks were widespread and systematic. The message to the Muslim population was clear: leave CAR or die."

Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang said, "He was the one who looked for ammunition, coordinated the deployment of anti-Balaka in the prefectures and oversaw the attacks."

Attacks on Muslim civilians

Mokom is the fourth suspect from the long-running conflict in the country to appear before judges at the global court.

Violence has plagued CAR since 2013 when Seleka rebels forced Bozize from office. The anti-Balaka militia later fought back, also targeting civilians and sending most of the Muslim residents of the capital, Bangui, fleeing in fear.

More than 100,000 Muslim civilians had to flee Bangui across the border to neighboring Cameroon and Chad. Anti-Balaka attacks continued on Muslim civilians even after Seleka forces retreated from Bangui, until at least December 2014.

ai/rs (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Russian influence proliferates in Central African Republic

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Statue in Bangui consisting of four soldiers holding up their weapons at a target

Russia's Wagner forces return to CAR ahead of divisive referendum

Russia's Wagner forces return to CAR ahead of divisive referendum

The Central African Republic is confident that its July 30 referendum will go ahead — with the help of Russia's Wagner mercenaries. Analysts consider Wagner's involvement an overt act of political interference.
PoliticsJuly 19, 2023
A man casts his ballot in Bangui

Central African Republic holds vote to abolish term limits

Central African Republic holds vote to abolish term limits

The proposed new constitution would allow President Faustin-Archange Touadera to seek a third term that would last seven years. It would also reset the counter on his existing term, which he is two years into.
PoliticsJuly 30, 2023
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africa's withdrawal from ICC in question

South Africa's withdrawal from ICC in question

The office of the presidency issued a statement to say an "error" had been made in earlier comments about South Africa leaving the ICC.
PoliticsApril 26, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao
Live

BRICS leaders meet in Johannesburg

Politics5 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC) supporter poses for a photograph during the opposition party's election campaign rally.

Zimbabwe election: Why the youth vote matters

Zimbabwe election: Why the youth vote matters

Politics7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Politicians take an oath by a table

Can Pakistan's caretaker government ensure free elections?

Can Pakistan's caretaker government ensure free elections?

Politics2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Five people wearing white headphones stand at a bank of video screens, holding gaming controllers and playing.

Gamescom 2023: Bigger and more international

Gamescom 2023: Bigger and more international

Society9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

external

Montenegro's big debt to China over contentious new highway

Montenegro's big debt to China over contentious new highway

Business54 minutes ago02:56 min
More from Europe

Middle East

File photo of smoke rising from the outskirts of the town of Jisr Al-Shughur in western Idlib province after an air strike by Russian warplanes.

Russia's other war in Syria

Russia's other war in Syria

Conflicts11 hours ago02:48 min
More from Middle East

Latin America

A picture of an oilplatform operated by Brazil's Petrobras copany in the bay of Guanabara near Rio de Janeiro

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

Brazil looks to gain from Russia's war in Ukraine

Business7 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage