ICC convicts Congo warlord Bosco Ntaganda of war crimes including rape and murder

Bosco Ntaganda, known as the "Congolese Terminator," has been found guilty of war crimes.

He had been charged with 18 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Charges included recruiting child soldiers and murder, rape and sexual slavery. The court said 2,123 victims of Ntaganda had been consulted.

Ntaganda's charges are from 2002 and 2003, when he was deputy chief of staff of the military wing of the Union of Congolese Patriots.

The ICC first called for Ntaganda's arrest in 2006. He surrendered to the US embassy in Kigali, the DRC, in 2013. He had previously denied all charges.

More to follow

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.