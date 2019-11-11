 ICC approves probe into violence against Rohingya in Myanmar | News | DW | 14.11.2019

News

ICC approves probe into violence against Rohingya in Myanmar

The war crimes court said violence committed against Myanmar's Muslim minority could qualify as "crimes against humanity." Over 700,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh in 2017 to escape a brutal military crackdown.

An elderly Rohingya refugee sits in a shelter at a refugee camp in Bangladesh (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Qadri)

Judges on the international Criminal Court (ICC) authorized prosecutors on Thursday to investigate crimes committed against the Rohingya in Myanmar.

The Hague-based war crimes court said there were grounds to believe "widespread and/or systematic acts of violence" had been carried out against the Muslim minority.

They added that those acts "could qualify as the crimes against humanity of deportation across the Myanmar-Bangladesh border" as well as persecution on grounds of ethnicity and/or religion.

Chief ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda was also granted authority to investigate crimes beyond the scope of her request, as well as any potential future crimes committed against the Rohingya by Myanmar's military, which still effectively controls the country despite recent reforms.

Although Myanmar is not a member of the ICC, the court said it has jurisdiction over crimes partially committed in neighboring Bangladesh — which is a member of the global court.

Watch video 04:16

Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh face relocation to island

Accusations of ethnic cleansing

In August 2017, Myanmar's military launched a counterinsurgency campaign against the Rohingya in response to an insurgent attack.

The resulting military crackdown forced more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee into neighboring Bangladesh.

Myanmar's military has been accused of carrying out a campaign that amounted to ethnic cleansing, with forces accused of murder, mass rape and torching homes.

The decision has increased pressure on Myanmar, which has been accused of widespread abuses against the Rohingya.

The Southeast Asian nation is also facing a separate lawsuit at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN's top court, over accusations of genocide against the Muslim minority.

Both of the courts are located in The Hague, with the ICC primarily responsible for convicting individuals responsible for crimes, while the ICJ seeks to settle disputes between nations.

rs/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters)

  • Bhasan Char, which means floating island in Bengali language, emerged less than 20 years ago in the Bay of Bengal. The island is located 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) away from mainland Bangladesh. The government of the Muslim-majority country plans to relocate some 100,000 Rohingya refugees to this island from overcrowded Cox's Bazar refugee camps.

    Far from the mainland

  • There is no proper transport for the common people to go to the island. Some people told DW that the roughness of the sea makes it difficult to reach the island on boats during the monsoon season.

    No easy transportation

  • The government has erected a 13-kilometer long and 3-meter high embankment to protect the island from high tide and floods. Still, the outer part of the embankment goes 3 to 4 feet underwater twice a month during high tides, according to the island shopkeepers.

    Protected by embankment?

  • The government has built 1,440 single-storey buildings, with 16 rooms in each, to house the Rohingya refugees. At least four members of a family have to live in a small room. 120 four-storey shelter houses are also available, to be used during cyclones.

    Identical buildings

  • All buildings at Bhasan Char are equipped with solar panels to fulfil its energy demands. A big solar field and two diesel generators for electricity have also been installed. The island has a rainwater harvesting system as well as tube wells to provide drinking water.

    Solar power for energy

  • The silt island is called a floating island due to its unstable nature. Satellite images detected the island in 2002. Bangladeshi authorities have built a structure with pylons, gravel and sandbags to stop the erosion of the island.

    Protection from erosion

  • While some experts say the island is still very fragile and uninhabitable, climate change specialist Ainun Nishat is of the opinion that people can live here if the embankment is heightened to 6.5 to 7 meters. However, he doesn't think that farming is possible on the island.

    Is the island uninhabitable?

  • The refugees fear they could die as a result of cyclone if they are forcibly moved to the island. Many of their children could drown in the seas, they say.

    Rohingya fear cyclone, drowning

  • While the island is almost ready to host Rohingya refugees, the government has yet to make a decision on transferring them to it. Several sources say the relocation could take place in November. The Bangladeshi government has hinted it might have to force the refugees to go there if no one chooses to leave the Cox's Bazar's refugee settlements.

    Will Rohingya move there?

    Author: Arafatul Islam, Naomi Conrad


