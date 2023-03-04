IAEA chief Rafael Grossi visits Iran for nuclear talks

The IAEA chief's visit comes amid deadlock in talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, arrived in Tehran on Friday to hold talks with Iranian officials over the country's nuclear program.

The visit comes at a time when the agency is seeking Iran's increased cooperation over its nuclear activities.

After landing in Tehran, Grossi met the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami.

Details of their discussion were not immediately available.

Grossi is also scheduled to hold talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other officials during his two-day visit.

"The agenda of these meetings include remaining safeguard issues as well as technical and legal disagreements between Iran and the IAEA," the official Iranian news agency IRNA said, without elaborating.

What's the status of the nuclear talks?

IAEA inspectors in Iran recently found uranium particles enriched to about 84% — just under weapons-grade level — at a plant in Fordo, increasing tensions between Tehran and the West.

A purity level of around 90% is required for nuclear weapons.

Tehran insists its nuclear program is civilian in nature and denies wanting to acquire nuclear weapons.

Iran's government said it had not made any attempt to enrich uranium beyond 60% purity, although it noted that "unintended fluctuations... may have occurred" during the enrichment process.

The IAEA chief's visit comes amid deadlock in talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA.

The United States unilaterally withdrew from the pact in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump and reimposed sanctions.

Tehran then suspended the implementation of its own commitments under the pact.

Negotiations aimed at reviving the deal started in 2021 but have been stalled since last year.

