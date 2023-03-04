IAEA chief Rafael Grossi visits Iran for nuclear talks

After landing in Tehran, Grossi met the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami.
Details of their discussion were not immediately available.
Grossi is also scheduled to hold talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other officials during his two-day visit.
"The agenda of these meetings include remaining safeguard issues as well as technical and legal disagreements between Iran and the IAEA," the official Iranian news agency IRNA said, without elaborating.
What's the status of the nuclear talks?
IAEA inspectors in Iran recently found uranium particles enriched to about 84% — just under weapons-grade level — at a plant in Fordo, increasing tensions between Tehran and the West.