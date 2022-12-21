  1. Skip to content
Becker told German television he believed "prison was good for me"Image: Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON/picture alliance
SocietyGermany

'I was guilty' Becker admits as he recalls prison loneliness

16 minutes ago

The three-time Wimbledon champion has been speaking to German media for the first time since he left prison last week. In April, Becker was found guilty of concealing assets from his insolvency administrators.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LFt2

Tennis legend Boris Becker has recounted the moment the door of his single-occupancy cell at London's notorious Wandsworth prison closed for the first time, describing the experience as "the loneliest moment" of his life.

Becker was sentenced to two and a half years in prison at the end of April for concealing assets worth millions from his insolvency administrators.

"Of course I was guilty," he said of the four counts he was convicted of. He faced 29 charges.

The 55-year-old told German broadcaster SAT.1 in an interview that aired Tuesday that he "felt hunger for the first time" during his eight months behind bars. "Sunday roasts'' consisted of a chicken drumstick, he recalled.

Boris Becker released from prison after 8 months

Inmate threats

Becker recounted instances, at Wandsworth and later at HMP Huntercombe, where some prisoners had threatened to harm him until others stepped in.

But there were more heartwarming moments, such as when, in November, inmates organized several cakes for his birthday, Becker said.

"I've never experienced such solidarity in the free world,'' he said, adding that he planned to stay in touch with some of the people he met in jail.

Boris Becker
Becker is not short of job offersImage: Nadine Rupp/SAT 1/dpa/picture alliance

Becker, who was deported to his native Germany last week, said he prayed daily in the three weeks between his conviction and sentencing.

Asked about his excitement to be finally leaving prison and coming home last Thursday, Becker said: "From six o’clock that morning I sat on the edge of my bed, and hoped that the cell door would open. They came to get me at 7.30 a.m., and asked: 'Are you ready?' I said: 'Let’s go!' I had already packed everything beforehand."

Teen sensation

Becker shot to tennis stardom as a 17-year-old winner of Wimbledon in 1985, before retaining his title a year later.

In January 1991, he reached world number one while he went on to win six Majors in his career. He won a third Wimbledon title in 1989, beating great rival Stefan Edberg, and he also won the Australian Open twice, as well as one US Open title.

Media and coaching

He retired from the sport in 1999, and has since worked in the media. Becker was Novak Djokovic's coach for three years until 2016 and has been a regular commentator for the BBC at Wimbledon, as well as for Eurosport for other tournaments.

Under the terms of his release, Becker is not allowed to return to the UK, where his son still resides.

Organizers of the annual Berlinale said Tuesday that next year's film festival will feature the premiere of a documentary about Becker while the German Tennis Federation (DTB) said its ready to offer him a job again.

jsi/ar (AP, dpa, AFP, SID)

Go to homepage