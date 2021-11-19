 I want to offer a pitch/an article or suggest a topic. Whom do I contact?  | Frequently asked questions about DW′s online content | DW | 19.11.2021

Online

I want to offer a pitch/an article or suggest a topic. Whom do I contact? 

Deutsche Welle does not accept articles or content from third parties. Topic suggestions are checked on a case-by-case basis. 

Please note that Deutsche Welle does not accept articles, pitches or link-sharing offer. All content is produced inhouse or by DW accredited freelancers upon request.

To suggest a topic, please send in specific details on the matter with underlining sources to the email address mentioned below. It will be forwarded to the desk in charge so they can revert to you if interested.

If you have further questions, please contact us:
info@dw.com

