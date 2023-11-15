I Love You - Tales of True Devotion

We all dream of love. Who doesn’t want that feeling of having butterflies in their tummy? But what constitutes that powerful emotion? The film goes in search of romances and great love stories.

Image: WDR

"Love is friendship,” says Sarah a few weeks before her wedding to Karim. The pair from Düsseldorf met two years ago through a dating app - during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, they’re preparing for their big celebration: 150 guests are coming from all over the world. The couple are expecting it to be the best day of their lives.

Image: WDR

Annette was happily married for 15 years when she suddenly discovered that her husband had been having an affair for years with a friend’s sister and her world came crashing down. After the initial shock, Annette embarked upon an unusual experiment: to find lovers. Several at once - five, in fact! No commitments, no promises - just passion and total honesty above all else.

Image: WDR

Thorsten and Axel have been together for many years. They still love each other, they still enjoy life to the full and they’re very active: both professionally and privately. The entrepreneurs are volunteer carnival organizers and in 2019, they were the first gay prince couple in the state of North-Rhine Westphalia at carnival celebrations in Mönchengladbach. "Love means being able to rely on each other. To know that there’s someone at home and that you’re accepted with all your shortcomings,” says Axel.

Love is exciting, often passionate and sometimes painful. The film explores the question of how and where people fall in love - today, a few years ago and even half a century ago.

