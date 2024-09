Giulia Saudelli | Alex Gerst

09/02/2024 September 2, 2024

The far-right AfD won the state election in Thuringia and came second in Saxony. Although the gains were expected, there are doubts over whether the AfD can form a government as all mainstream parties refuse to co-operate with it. So what do voters say about a far-right party winning the vote — if not the government — in a state for the first time since 1945?