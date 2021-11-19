 I am having difficulties with the DW Smart TV app. What can I do? | FAQ- the most-asked questions on DW′s TV programming | DW | 19.11.2021

TV

I am having difficulties with the DW Smart TV app. What can I do?

For suggestions or criticism regarding the app, you can write an email to info@dw.com. To help us provide you with a quick and precise response, please supply the following information:

1. Which device are you using?

2. Which operating system and which version of it is installed?

3. Which version of the Deutsche Welle app are you using?

4. Which language setting do you use and in which country are you?

5. Are you referring to the video on demand offer or the livestream (which language version)?

6. Please briefly describe when the error occurs and send in a screenshot of the error message or      how the app is displayed.


If you have further questions, please contact us:
info@dw.com

