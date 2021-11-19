 I am having difficulties with the DW app. What should I do? | Questions and answers for the DW app and mobile content | DW | 19.11.2021

Mobile

I am having difficulties with the DW app. What should I do?

For suggestions or criticism regarding the app, you can write an email to info@dw.com. To help us provide you with a quick and precise response, please supply the following information:

1.    Which operating system and which version of the operating system you are using.
       For instance: Android 4.2 or iOS 8.1.

2.    Which device and hardware format you are using.
       For example: Samsung Galaxy S4 or iPad Mini tablet etc.

3.    Which version of the Deutsche Welle app are you using?
       The app version can be found in the settings section of the DW app.

4.    Which language you are using it in and which country you are in.

5.    Please briefly describe how the error occurred and send in a screenshot of the error message or how the app is displayed.

If you have further questions, please contact us:
info@dw.com

