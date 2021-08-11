 Hydropower dams threaten Georgia′s haven for endangered sturgeon | Global Ideas | DW | 11.08.2021

Global Ideas

Hydropower dams threaten Georgia's haven for endangered sturgeon

Sturgeon are among the world's most threatened species. A new hydropower project threatens one of their last breeding grounds in Georgia's Rioni River.

Stellate stugeon

The stellate stugeon, one of the species still found in Gerogia's Rioni River

Since he was a child, 70-year-old Genadi Kaladze has been fishing the lower reaches of the Rioni River, where it meanders past his village of Akhalsopeli in the western lowlands of Georgia, before flowing into the Black Sea about 80 kilometers (about 50 miles) further west.  

Last August he accidentally hooked a 4-kilogram sturgeon. He didn't take the fish home to eat. Instead, he photographed it and took a fin clipping, before releasing it back into the river. 

Kaladze is taking part in Georgia's first sturgeon monitoring and conservation program, launched by conservation group Fauna and Flora International (FFI) in 2017. The data he provided allowed FFI to identify his catch as a Russian sturgeon.  

"There were many sturgeons in my grandfather's time, but now they're very rare," Kaladze said. In those days, Kaladze said, sturgeons were found as far as Kutaisi, Georgia's second-largest city, 30 kilometers upstream. But today, a dam blocks their path.

Sturgeon have long been at risk of overfishing because their eggs — caviar — are one of the world's most expensive gastronomic delicacies. But today, conservationists say hydropower projects are the biggest threat to the survival of these ancient fish

Caviar

Caviar, the eggs that long made the sturgeon a profitable catch for fishermen

A rare haven for embattled sturgeon 

Sturgeon swim upstream to lay eggs and spawn. Across Eurasia and North America, this breeding cycle has been disrupted by dams, leading to global population crashes. In 2010, the International Union for Conservation of Nature declared sturgeons "more critically endangered than any other group of species."

The last dam built on the Rioni — a few dozen kilometers above Kaladze's village — was completed in 1987. It was one of a great number of such constructions that went up during the Soviet era, and it blocked access to over 80% of the river's former sturgeon spawning grounds.

The Vartsikhe dam on the Rioni river in Georgia

The Vartsikhe dam cut off more than 80% of sturgeon spawning grounds in the Rioni river when it was completed in 1987

Yet the Rioni remains one of only two rivers in Europe where five different species of critically endangered sturgeons still reproduce. Last year, the ship sturgeon was thought to be extinct in the Black Sea region until fishermen caught eight juveniles in the Rioni. Beluga, stellate, Russian and Colchic sturgeons have also been recently recorded in the river.

"We can't find this assembly of species together anywhere else in the world," said Fleur Scheele, the Caucasus Program manager for FFI.  

Disrupting ancient migration paths 

But this rare haven of biodiversity is under threat from a new, $800 million (€680 million) hydropower project that would entail two new dams on the Rioni of 105 meters and 59 meters. 

Sturgeon rely on seasonal water fluctuations and temperature to time their migrations, which usually start when river volumes rise in spring as snow melts. Dams change the natural flow and volume of water, confusing the fish, Scheele explained. They also block the flow of nutrients that nourish young sturgeons and other aquatic life.

According to the World Sturgeon Conservation Society (WSCS), based in Germany, large hydropower projects have already led to the local extinction of sturgeon in several rivers in Turkey, Italy and parts of eastern Europe. 

Conservations say the Namakhvani Hydropower Project could seal the same fate for the Rioni's sturgeon. 

Dams spark protests

The project would also be a disaster for some human inhabitants of the riverine environment. The dams will flood three mountain villages, affecting close to 300 families, some of whom have refused compensation and resettlement and have instead been calling for the project to be scrapped. 

Protestors take to the streets of Tbilisi to rally against the construction of the Namakhvani Hydropower Plant on the Rioni river

Protesters rally on the streets of Tbilisi against the construction of the Namakhvani Hydropower Plant on the Rioni River

Other opponents to the dams say adequate social and environmental impact assessments have not been carried out, and seismological studies were not done to properly assess the safety of the dams. They fear an earthquake in the seismic-prone region could breach the dams and trigger floods that could hit Kutaisi, a city of around 150,000 people just 30 kilometers downstream.

Following demonstrations on the streets of Kutaisi and the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, the government finally agreed in June to a 12-month moratorium on the dam construction works to allow for EU-mediated talks with opponents of the project.

Kutaisi, Georgia

Some fear that the new dam could threaten Kutaisi, Georgia's third largest city

Not all renewables are a green solution

Government ministers say the 433-megawatt project will make a vital contribution to Georgia's energy security. But some environmentalists say more hydropower isn't the solution to Georgia's energy needs. 

Georgia's first hydropower plants were constructed in the 1920s, and today hydropower accounts for more than 80% of electricity generated in the country. That means Georgia is far less dependent on climate-harming fossil fuels than central and eastern European countries like Poland or Germany.

Enguri hydroelectric dam, Georgia

Georgia's hydropower dams supply most the country's electricity

Yet Dato Chipashvili of Green Alternative, an environmental organization based in Tbilisi, said with studies linking hydropower dams to greenhouse gas emissions in countries like the US, as well as the risks to biodiversity, hydropower isn't the answer to mitigating climate change.

Although there have been no studies to show whether hydropower dams in Georgia and its neighbors are similarly damaging to the climate, Chipashvili said the country needs to diversify its energy supply. As hydropower dominates the renewables sector in Georgia, there has been a dearth of development of other green energy sources. 

The country has just one, 21-megawatt, wind farm, built in 2016, despite having recognized the potential for an installed capacity of 1500MW of wind farms in its renewable energy action plan. Meanwhile, 187 memorandums for hydropower plants have been signed since 2008. 

Chipashvili said environmental impact assessments (EIA) for such projects are usually done only after these agreements are signed and serve to justify the projects rather than determine their feasibility. 

In the case of Namakhvani, the contract was with Enka Renewables was signed seven months before the company handed in its EIA.

Last hope for an ancient species? 

Although it is the human rights and social impacts of the damn — rather than their cost to biodiversity — that has temporarily halted the project, conservationists are demanding the Georgian government consider the sturgeon and proceed with "extreme caution," in the words of the WSCS, which wrote a letter reminding the Georgian government of its commitment to the Bern Convention on conservation of European Wildlife and Natural habitat in 2009 as well as the Action Plan for the Protection and Restoration of the European Sturgeon

and the Pan-European Action Plan for Sturgeons

Russian sturgeon

The Russian sturgeon, an ancient fish, is still holding on in Georgian rivers

These treaties oblige Georgia to protect and restore the habitats of endangered wildlife like sturgeons in rivers where they are still actively reproducing. And from that perspective the Rioni is vital. 

"The river has been heavily destroyed and there's hardly any fish left," said Scheele. "If you want to protect these last few specimens in the river, you really cannot do more harm to the river." 

  • A droplet disturbs the surface of water

    How climate change is impacting the world's rivers

    Life-giving water

    The vast majority of the Earth's water is found in the ocean. But only a fragment of the planet's water – roughly 0.01% – flows through its rivers. And without these rivers, many other sources of surface water, like lakes and wetlands, would run dry. This is becoming a problem with climate change, and it's posing a threat to humans and animals alike in varied and, sometimes, unexpected ways.

  • Satellite images of Lake Chad from 1963, 1973, 1987 and 1997

    How climate change is impacting the world's rivers

    Climate change felt for decades

    The dramatic effects of climate change aren’t a recent phenomenon. Lake Chad, shown here in 1963, 1973, 1987 and 1997, has shrunk from roughly 25,000 km2 to under 2,000 km2 over the past 60 years. Long blamed on dams and irrigation, researchers have found that its water loss also comes from fluctuating temperatures which have negatively impacted its second most important river, the Komadugu Yobe.

  • A pile of salmon stare into the camera

    How climate change is impacting the world's rivers

    Biodiversity and food loss

    Lake Chad is a stark example of how climate change is forcing people to search for new sources of water and food. The region has seen a rise in tensions as farmers and cattle herders move towards richer land. But other continents just now feeling the pressure of climate change are starting to see their fish stocks unsuited to warmer waters – and their waters evaporating in the heat.

  • German heat wave in 2018 exposed sandbanks, rocks and vegetation in the Rhine

    How climate change is impacting the world's rivers

    Europe feeling the heat

    Europe is one of these places. In the summer of 2018, the mighty Rhine River went from a powerful current to a gentle stream when temperatures soared past 30C (86F) and drought left the otherwise lush, rainy habitat too low to accommodate more than one lane of shipping.

  • Sheep search for grass to nibble on now dry land below India's Himalayan Mountains.

    How climate change is impacting the world's rivers

    Glaciers melting away

    Other regions of the world are also coming to terms with what they once considered reliable water sources, like glaciers. Known as the world's water towers for their ability to reliably store large amounts of snow and ice, glaciers supply nearly 2 billion people with water. Experts fear the Himalayas, seen here, will lose a third of their volume by the end of the century.

  • Cultivated land in India's Indus River valley

    How climate change is impacting the world's rivers

    South Asia depends on Himalayas

    Farmers in the Indus River Basin, pictured above, are dependent on glacier melt from the Himalayas for crops like rice and cotton. They're part of a larger river basin in South Asia, which includes the Ganges and Brahmaptura Rivers. In total, these three waterways sustain roughly 129 million farmers and a total of 900 million residents with water.

  • A satellite image shows a mushroom shaped chunk of land on fire in Australia

    How climate change is impacting the world's rivers

    Bush fires also bad for rivers

    Unprecedented wildfires across the globe, as seen here in Australia, have been yet another side effect of climate change. The aftermath of the fires could prove toxic for Australia's most important watershed, the Murray-Darling water basin. Ash washed into the rivers that feed into the basin threaten to turn the water toxic for the 2.6 million Australians, not to mention many native species.

  • A satellite image of the coast of New York where algal bloom has turned the water bright green

    How climate change is impacting the world's rivers

    Algal bloom and the dead zone

    It's not just ash and sediment from wildfires that can choke up the water. Heavier rainfall associated with extreme weather in the US, has been sweeping more runoff pollution from farms, for example, into the rivers, which then carry it to the open sea. Algal blooms like this one off of the coast of New York is one result. Another result is a dead zone, or an area deprived of oxygen by pollution.

  • Satellite picture of Hurricane Laura 2020

    How climate change is impacting the world's rivers

    More rain isn't always good news

    In fact, nitrogen pollution has also become a big problem for the Mississippi River, which runs through many US states. Besides a higher volume of nitrogen being washed into the water through flooding, increasingly powerful hurricanes connected to climate change are hurting the river's wetlands, which protect it from storm surges.

    Author: Kathleen Schuster


CEPF Biodiversity Investments in the Caucasus Hotspot

