Hush money trial: Biden says Trump 'threatening' democracy

US President Joe Biden said that his predecessor was "threatening" democracy, after former President Donald Trump vowed to appeal his hush money conviction on Friday.

Trump's words came a day after a jury found him guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

"We're going to be appealing this scam... on many different things," Trump said in a rambling, 33-minute-long speech at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Biden calls Trump a threat to democracy

Biden warned of Trump's condemnation of the verdict against him, saying the former president was "threatening" democracy.

"First, he questioned our election system. Then, he questioned our judicial system," Biden said on social media, in his first remarks on the verdict.

Biden's presidential campaign also issued a statement describing Trump as "confused, desperate and defeated."

"This man cannot be president," the campaign said, it said.

Trump claims trial was 'unfair'

The former US president also denounced the hush money trial as "very unfair."

"You saw what happened to some of the witnesses that were on our side — they were literally crucified," Trump said.

"If they can do this to me, they can do this to anyone," he added. "These are very bad people."

Judge Juan M. Merchan has scheduled Trump's sentencing for July 11. He also faces three other felony indictments.

Europe's far right rallies behind Trump

A number of nationalist and far-right politicians expressed support for Trump on Friday.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called Trump "a man of honor."

"Let the people make their verdict this November! Keep on fighting, Mr President!," Orban wrote on social media.

Italy's deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini, who heads the right-wing populist League party, expressed his "solidarity and full support" for Trump.

"In Italy, we are sadly familiar with the weaponization of the justice system by the left, given that for years attempts have been made to eliminate political opponents through legal means," he said.

Leading Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage also condemned the verdict.

"This verdict is a disgrace. Trump will now win big," he said on social media.

zc/wmr (AP, AFP, Reuters)