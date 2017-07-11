Hurricane Ylenia latest: High winds slam northern Germany

Hurricane Ylenia slammed northern Germany in the early hours of Thursday morning.

According to the German Meteorological Service (DWD), a wind speed of 152 kilometers per hour (94 mph) was recorded on the peak of the Harz mountains in northern Germany.

DWD warned of powerful winds in the northern states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania early Thursday. It said bad weather would affect the mountainous regions of southern Germany, such as the Black Forest, too.

DWD predicts continuous rain in regions in Sauerland in North Rhine-Westphalia and the Harz through the morning.

Officials have warned people against entering parks or forests in big cities like Berlin and Hamburg too. Fire departments remain on heightened alert through the night nationwide.

Deutsche Bahn announces closures

Germany's network rail service, Deutsche Bahn, tweeted that fallen trees were to blame for disruptions, saying that one fell on the track between Bremen and Hamburg on Thursday morning, and another between Dortmund and Münster on Wednesday evening. Both lines had been cleared, but bad weather caused delays on train routes.

Lufthansa also announced on its website there would be delays because of bad weather, and asked people to look up their flight status before traveling.

North Rhine-Westphalia closes schools

Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), announced a shuttering of schools for Thursday. The state government advised parents to look after their children at home, especially if they sent kids to daycare centers.

Others states like Lower Saxony also canceled classes, while Bremen moved classes online.

