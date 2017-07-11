 Hurricane Ylenia latest: High winds slam northern Germany | News | DW | 17.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Hurricane Ylenia latest: High winds slam northern Germany

Germany remains on high alert as powerful winds picked up pace through the early hours of Thursday morning. Several schools and train lines are to remain closed through the day.

Hikers on the Broken, on the top of Harz mountains, protect themselves from Storm Ylenia

Hikers on the Broken, on the top of Harz mountains, protect themselves from Storm Ylenia

Hurricane Ylenia slammed northern Germany in the early hours of Thursday morning.

According to the German Meteorological Service (DWD), a wind speed of 152 kilometers per hour (94 mph) was recorded on the peak of the Harz mountains in northern Germany.

DWD warned of powerful winds in the northern states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania early Thursday. It said bad weather would affect the mountainous regions of southern Germany, such as the Black Forest, too.

DWD predicts continuous rain in regions in Sauerland in North Rhine-Westphalia and the Harz through the morning. 

Misty Brandenburg Gate

A misty Brandenburg Gate in Berlin

Officials have warned people against entering parks or forests in big cities like Berlin and Hamburg too. Fire departments remain on heightened alert through the night nationwide.

Cologne Cathedral warns people of falling stones

Warnings of falling stones outside Cologne Cathedral were put up on the eve of the storms

Deutsche Bahn announces closures

Germany's network rail service, Deutsche Bahn, tweeted that fallen trees were to blame for disruptions, saying that one fell on the track between Bremen and Hamburg on Thursday morning, and another between Dortmund and Münster on Wednesday evening. Both lines had been cleared, but bad weather caused delays on train routes.

Lufthansa also announced on its website there would be delays because of bad weather, and asked people to look up their flight status before traveling.

North Rhine-Westphalia closes schools

Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), announced a shuttering of schools for Thursday. The state government advised parents to look after their children at home, especially if they sent kids to daycare centers.

Others states like Lower Saxony also canceled classes, while Bremen moved classes online.

  • Men with axes clearing away trees (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Rudolph)

    In pictures: Germany's most expensive storms

    Storm Kyrill

    Storm Kyrill wreaked havoc across Germany in 2007. It was Germany's most expensive storm since 2002, according to the GDV. Payouts for damaged caused by the storm amounted to €3 billion ($3.3 billion).

  • The roof of a collapsed sports hall in Frankfurt

    In pictures: Germany's most expensive storms

    Storm Jeanette

    Storm Jeanette was Germany's second most expensive storm since 2002, according to the GDV. Jeanette blew across Germany in 2002 and caused €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion) of damage. The storm also claimed a number of lives.

  • A car crushed by a roof

    In pictures: Germany's most expensive storms

    Storm Friederike

    Storm Friederike hit Germany in 2018. The storm is estimated to have cost a total of €1 billion in damage, making it Germany's third most expensive storm since 2002, according to GDV information.

  • Emergency services clear a fallen tree from a road

    In pictures: Germany's most expensive storms

    Storm Xynthia

    The GDV calculated that storm Xynthia is the fourth most expensive storm for insurers in the country since 2002. Ferocious winds from the storm caused damages of €760 million ($822 million) in 2010.

  • Fallen tree blocking residential road (Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch)

    In pictures: Germany's most expensive storms

    Storm Niklas

    Storm Niklas is Germany's fifth most expensive storm, as based on insurance claims. A total of €750 million ($811 million) in damages were claimed from German insurers after Niklas swept across the country in 2015.

  • A crane stuck in the roof of Frankfurt cathedral.

    In pictures: Germany's most expensive storms

    Storm Sabine

    Storm Sabine is the sixth most expensive storm to hit Germany since 2002. Despite causing widespread disruption to transport as well as power cuts to thousands of homes, the GDV is expecting claims for storm damage to amount to just €675 million ($730 million).

    Author: Kate Martyr


rm/jsi (AFP, dpa)

Advertisement