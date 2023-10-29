Hurricane Otis: Mexico raises death toll from storm to 43

Hurricane Otis caused widespread devastation in the beach city of Acapulco. Mexican President Obrador slammed his critics for taking advantage of the situation ahead of elections.

The death toll from Hurricane Otis had risen to 43, the governor of Mexico's Guerrero state Evelyn Salgado said on Sunday.

A death toll of 39 had been reported a day earlier.

More than 8,000 members of the armed forces have been deployed to rescue and aid those stricken by the catastrophe.

The Category 5 storm hit Acapulco with winds of 165 miles (266 kilometers) per hour on Wednesday. It caused flooding, tore down rooftops, and submerged vehicles. Road and air transport were affected. Communications were impacted as many locals struggled to contact their loved ones.

Authorities said more than 220,000 homes and 80% of the hotel sector in the resort city have been affected, and over 513,000 people lost power.

The cost of devastation has been estimated at billions of dollars. Initial reports estimate $15 billion (€14 billion), as aid has finally begun to arrive.

Obrador defends response, says critics exploiting situation

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador updated the nation about the situation in a 24-minute video on social media platform X. In the clip, he accused his critics of trying to capitalize on the situation, just ahead of next year's presidential elections.

"They circle like vultures, they don't care about people's pain, they want to hurt us, for there to have been lots of deaths," he said. He added that his administration was doing more than any government had "ever done" to handle the aftermath.

He also accused media outlets of having exaggerated the death toll. Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez said 10 people were unaccounted for after the storm.

Several people have said the government has not done enough to aid the people of Acapulco, as residents struggle to get food and water.

"Help hasn't come. We're alone, there's no sign of the government," 31-year-old teacher Carlos Diaz told Reuters news agency

Hurricane Otis was the most powerful storm ever to strike Mexico's Pacific coast. It caught forecasters by surprise, and surpassed predictions as it gained strength.

