Hurricane Oscar leaves six dead in Cuba, says president

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has announced that six people were killed after Hurricane Oscar barreled into the island. The storm comes amid a major blackout in the country.

At least six people have died after Hurricane Oscar hit Cuba over the weekend during a massive power outage, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Monday.

The Hurricane made landfall on Sunday and crossed the island nation's eastern coast as a tropical storm on Monday, bringing with it winds and a heavy rainfall.

The eastern province of Guantanamo has suffered severe damage due to the storm, the president said in a televised comment.

The capital, Havana, remained largely paralyzed as the rest of the country prepared to face a fourth night of the blackout that has triggered small protests and a stringent warning from the government that any unrest will be punished.

