Hurricane Oscar leaves six dead in Cuba, says president

Hurricane Oscar leaves six dead in Cuba, says presidentOctober 22, 2024
At least six people have died after Hurricane Oscar hit Cuba over the weekend during a massive power outage, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Monday.
The Hurricane made landfall on Sunday and crossed the island nation's eastern coast as a tropical storm on Monday, bringing with it winds and a heavy rainfall.
The eastern province of Guantanamo has suffered severe damage due to the storm, the president said in a televised comment.
On Friday, Cuba's largest power plant collapsed, crippling the whole grid and leaving the Communist-run country's 10 million people in darkness.
The blackout triggered small protests and a stringent warning from the government that any unrest will be punished.
Electricity company says power restored in most of Havana
Cuba's power-grid operator said that by Monday afternoon it had restored electricity to most of the capital Havana, which has over two million residents.
However, many residents outside the capital remained without power, as per the authorities.
dvv/jsi (AFP, AP)