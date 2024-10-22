Hurricane Oscar leaves 6 dead in Cuba

Hurricane Oscar leaves 6 dead in CubaOctober 22, 2024
At least six people have died after Hurricane Oscar hit Cuba over the weekend during a massive power outage, President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Monday.
The Hurricane made landfall on Sunday and crossed the island nation's eastern coast as a tropical storm on Monday, bringing with it winds and a heavy rainfall.
The eastern province of Guantanamo has suffered severe damage due to the storm, the president said in a televised comment.
On Friday, Cuba's largest power plant collapsed, crippling the entire grid and leaving the Communist-run country's 10 million people in darkness.
The blackout triggered small protests and a stringent warning from the government that any unrest will be punished.
Power restored in most of Havana
Cuba's power-grid operator said that by Monday afternoon it had restored electricity to most of the capital, Havana, which has over 2 million residents.
However, many residents outside the capital remained without power, authorities said.
dvv/jsi (AFP, AP)