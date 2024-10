A massive Category 4 storm has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to wreak havoc when it lands in the US state of Florida.

More than one million people have been ordered to leave their homes in the US state of Florida as Hurricane MIlton approaches. The storm is expected to land near the west-coast city of Tampa Bay on late Tuesday or early Wednesday. It is expected to be one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the region in a century.