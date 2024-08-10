Hurricane Milton to slam Florida: 2nd major storm in 2 weeks

ClimateUnited States of AmericaHurricane Milton to slam Florida: 2nd major storm in 2 weeksTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoClimateUnited States of AmericaIrfan Aftab10/08/2024October 8, 2024While US authorities continue clearing debris from Hurricane Helene, Hurricane Milton - now upgraded to Category 4 - is set to hit Florida late Wednesday. Fearing similar destruction and casualties to Helene, authorities have ordered evacuations.https://p.dw.com/p/4lXRQAdvertisement