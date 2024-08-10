  1. Skip to content
Hurricane Milton to slam Florida: 2nd major storm in 2 weeks

Irfan Aftab
October 8, 2024

While US authorities continue clearing debris from Hurricane Helene, Hurricane Milton - now upgraded to Category 4 - is set to hit Florida late Wednesday. Fearing similar destruction and casualties to Helene, authorities have ordered evacuations.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lXRQ
