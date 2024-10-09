Hurricane Milton threatens to wreak havoc in Florida

US President Joe Biden has urged residents to evacuate, stating their lives are at risk. The Category 5 storm's collision with Florida could be catastrophic.

Hurricane Milton is on course for a potentially catastrophic collision with the west coast of Florida, where some residents insisted they would stay after millions were ordered to evacuate their homes.

US President Joe Biden called on Florida residents to take heed of the warnings, adding that the Category 5 storm could turn into the worst natural disaster to hit the state in a century.

As the second huge hurricane in as many weeks rumbled toward Florida's west coast, locals boarded up their homes and fled.

'Matter of life and death,' says Biden

"It's a matter of life and death, and that's not hyperbole," Biden said from the White House, calling on citizens to "evacuate now, now, now."

The US president has postponed planned visits to Germany and Angola later this week as Milton approaches Florida.

On Tuesday, Milton returned to the maximum Category 5 designation, packing maximum sustained winds of 165 mph (270 kph), the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

"Fluctuations in intensity are likely while Milton moves across the eastern Gulf of Mexico, but Milton is expected to be a dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the west-central coast of Florida Wednesday night," the NHC said.

"Basically the entire peninsula portion of Florida is under some type of either a watch or a warning," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at a news conference.

Airlines put on extra flights out of Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers and Sarasota, as highways ground to a halt with escaping traffic and gas stations sold out of fuel.

Communities in the United States are still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Helene, which two weeks ago flooded streets and homes along its devastating march that left at least 230 dead.



Grazing Mexican coast

Mexican authorities in the state of Yucatan reported minor damage from the effects of Milton as it passed just offshore. Power lines, light poles and trees were knocked out near the coast, and some small thatched-roof structures were destroyed, Yucatan Governor Joaquin Diaz said. No injuries or deaths were reported.

Diaz surveyed the damage suffered after Milton passed by. "We will carry out a clear survey of housing and port infrastructure to carry out the necessary repairs and thus support those who need it most," he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

