Hurricane Milton: President Biden postpones Germany trip

US President Joe Biden has postponed planned visits to Germany and Angola later this week as Hurricane Milton approaches the state of Florida.

"I just don't think I can be out of the country at this time," he said at the White House on Tuesday.

Biden said Milton, which is already one of the most powerful Atlantic storms on record, "could be the worst storm to hit Florida in over a century" and said he's working "to increase the size and presence" of the federal government's response.

Canceling his foreign trips, he urged Floridians to "evacuate now" and head inland, saying it was "a matter of life and death."

He also called on airlines and hotels not to engage in "price gouging" by massively upping their rates.

"Kamala and I are keeping all of you in our prayers," Biden said, referring to Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Despite being downgraded to a Category 4 hurricane by the National Hurricane Center on Tuesday, forecasters warned Milton still posed "an extremely serious threat to Florida."

When will Hurricane Milton make landfall?

The storm is expected to make landfall in the populous Tampa Bay area in western Florida on Thursday morning local time, with sea level surges of up to 20 feet (6 meters) expected along coastal areas where evacutation orders have been put in place.

The region is already reeling from the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene with warnings that debris from that storm could be picked up and hurled like "missiles" by the 145 mph (230 km/h) winds.

Late on Sunday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 51 of the state's 67 counties, saying that Milton could have "major, major impacts."

"You do not have to evacuate hundreds of miles away; you can evacuate tens of miles, you do have options," Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a Tuesday morning news briefing, assuring residents there would be enough gas to fuel their cars for the trip.

"You do not have to get on the interstate and go far away."

Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, added: "I need people to listen to their local officials to get out of harm's way. People don't need to move far. They just need to move inland."

Biden cancels Germany trip

President Biden had been expected to arrive in Berlin on Thursday evening for a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

He had then been scheduled to travel to the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate to host a Ukraine summit at the US Ramstein airbase.

