Hurricane Milton makes landfall on Florida's west coast

10/10/2024 October 10, 2024 Biden speaks with Florida officials

US President Joe Biden held a telephone call with Florida officials on Wednesday in the hours before Hurricane Milton made landfall in Sarasota.

According to a White House readout, he "emphasized that he will be with them and their communities before, during, and after the storm – no matter how long it takes."

Local officials on the call included Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Sarasota Mayor Liz Alpert, and US Representatives Gus Bilirakis and Kathy Castor.

President Biden "told each of these leaders to call him directly if they need additional assistance on rescue, response, and recovery efforts," said the White House.

"Throughout the afternoon, the President has been receiving regular briefings on Hurricane Milton's latest trajectory and expected impacts to the State of Florida.

"He will continue to receive updates from his team throughout the night as the storm moves across the peninsula."