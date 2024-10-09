Hurricane Milton makes landfall on Florida's west coast

10/10/2024 October 10, 2024 First fatalities reported in Florida

Hurricane Milton has reportedly claimed its first victims in St. Lucie County on the east coast of Florida, officials have told media including local West Palm Beach outlet WPTV, the BBC and CNN.

Local Sheriff Keith Pearson confirmed "multiple fatalities" at a seniors' country club near Fort Pierce, saying police officers were using bulldozers and other equipment "to recover anyone we can, provide any help that we can."

"It's devastating, no words can describe it," he said.

Exact details remain unclear, but Pearson said the county had been hit by "multiple tornadoes" that sprung up before the hurricane's arrival. The Sheriff's office itself was reportedly also damaged.

"With a tornado, you don't know [where it will strike]," he said. "It's like having a bomb dropped at any place and any time."

He warned residents that it's now too late to evacuate, saying: "If you're home, stay at home. Don't make us come out here for you."

St. Lucie County is on Florida's eastern Atlantic coast, about 140 miles east of Sarasota, where Hurricane Milton made landfall.