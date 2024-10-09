Hurricane Milton makes landfall on Florida's west coast

10/10/2024 October 10, 2024 Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton and others donate to hurricane relief

Taylor Swift has donated millions of dollars to charity and several top US country musicians have announced a benefit concert – all aimed at supporting people across the southern United States affected by Hurricane Helene two weeks ago and who are now set to be hit by Hurricane Milton.

Pop superstar Swift gave $5 million (€4.57m) to the nonprofit group Feeding America to assist in the storms' aftermath, according to a social media post from the group.

"Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and helping communities in need," said CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot in a statement.

Elsewhere, country stars Keith Urban, Luke Combs and Eric Church top the bill for a "Concert for Carolina" scheduled for October 26 for the benefit of the regions worst hit by Helene.

Among other efforts, country singer Morgan Wallen donated $500,000 to the American Red Cross for hurricane relief and was spotted helping to collect supplies in Knoxville, Tennessee on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, country legend Dolly Parton donated $1 million of her personal funds to a Tennessee nonprofit. "These are my people and this is my home," Parton told a crowd in Newport, Tennessee. "I am with you because I am part of you."