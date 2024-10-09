Hurricane Milton: Florida braces for destructive storm

Hurricane Milton: Florida braces for destructive stormPublished October 10, 2024last updated October 10, 2024
What you need to know
- Hurricane Milton downgraded to a category three storm
- Milton expected to maintain hurricane strength as it crosses the Florida peninsula
- Tampa Bay area, home to more than 3.3 million people, facing possibility of widespread destruction
- Traffic jams and fuel shortages as thousands flee coastal zone
Flooding reported on Florida west coast
Local authorities are reporting major flooding in the cities of Naples and Fort Myers on the west coast of Florida as Hurricane Milton edges closer to land.
In Naples, Milton's storm surge has already caused water levels to rise 3.7 feet (1.13 meters) above normally dry ground.
Just up the coast in Fort Myers, water levels are also up by nearly 3 feet.
Further north, more than three inches (7.62cm) of rain have been reported in just three hours in parts of the Tampa Bay area.
Tornadoes sweep across Florida
Hurricane Milton’s arrival has been preceded by several tornadoes which have swept across Florida throughout Wednesday.
At least 18 tornado sightings have been confirmed, while the National Weather Service has issued over 100 tornado warnings across the state, a record in a single day.
Tornadoes develop when warm air heated by increasing ground temperatures rises and clashes with cooler air above. The resulting thundercloud can then be caused to rotate by powerful winds blowing in different directions, with a cone-shaped funnel spinning towards the ground.
One such twister dramatically crossed interstate highway 75, although it didn’t cause any injuries. Another tore the roof off a house in Fort Myers on the west coach while another was filmed moving through Fort Pierce on Florida’s east coast.
Disney and other parks close ahead of Milton making landfall
Major Florida theme parks shuttered ahead of the storm, with Disney World and Universal Studios closed on Wednesday afternoon and SeaWorld did not open at all.
All are expected to remain closed Thursday.
The Orlando area is the most visited destination in the United States due in large part to the parks.
In 2023 at least 74 million tourists visited the area.
Orlando International Airport, the nation's seventh busiest and Florida's most trafficked, ceased operations Wednesday morning.
National Hurricane Center says Millton 'extremely dangerous'
Milton weakened slightly to a Category 3 hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.
However, the storm still packed winds of over 120 mph (195 kph).
Steady rain fell, and winds gusted as Milton drew closer to the Tampa Bay region is home to more than 3.3 million people and hasn't seen a direct hit from a major hurricane in more than a century.
Biden condemns 'outrageous' lies, praises rescuers, repeats Milton warning
As Hurricane Milton approaches the west Florida coast, US President Joe Biden has repeated warnings to residents to evacuate, despite the storm being set to be downgraded to category three when it makes landfall.
"No one should be confused; it's still expected to be one of the most and worst destructive hurricanes to hit Florida in over a century and sometimes moving just a few miles can be the difference between life and death," he said from the Oval Office on Wednesday.
After praising emergency service workers who he said were “ready to conduct life-saving missions,” Biden also took aim at misinformation which has spread regarding the federal response to Hurricane Helene two weeks ago.
“Quite frankly, these lies are un-American,” he said, calling out Republicans such as former president Donald Trump and Republican House Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for their "reckless, irresponsible and relentless promotion of disinformation and outright lies on what's going on.”
"Stop it,” he said. “It's outrageous.”
Biden said the government had 20 million meals, 40 million liters of water, search and rescue teams, helicopters and flood vehicles on standby to respond to Hurricane Milton.
Milton's real danger: storm surge and rainfall
Hours before it struck Florida, Hurricane Milton lashed the region with rain and wind, threatening a life-threatening storm surge near Tampa Bay.
"I know in hurricanes we focus on the wind speed - how strong are the winds - the wind isn't usually the killer in hurricanes; it's usually the water, the storm surge, the rainfall," Sarah Griffin, a meteorology expert and associate researcher at the University of Madison-Wisconsin's Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies, told Reuters.
"So, while we still have a weakening Milton and Milton is going to continue to weaken, it's still carrying that energy, it's still carrying that high storm surge."
Seven tornadoes have hit Florida before Hurricane Milton, the National Weather Service in Miami said.
Hurricanes and tropical storms can produce tornadoes.
Gas shortages reported in parts of Florida
Gas stations in parts of Florida are experiencing gasoline shortages as residents brace for Hurricane Milton.
According to analysts at GasBuddy, more than 20% of gas stations in Florida were without fuel Wednesday afternoon, including more than 60% in Tampa and St. Petersburg.
Governor Ron DeSantis emphasized that there is no statewide fuel shortage, but "demand has been extraordinarily high, and some gas stations have run out."
