Hurricane Milton: Florida braces for destructive storm

10/10/2024 October 10, 2024 Flooding reported on Florida west coast

Local authorities are reporting major flooding in the cities of Naples and Fort Myers on the west coast of Florida as Hurricane Milton edges closer to land.

In Naples, Milton's storm surge has already caused water levels to rise 3.7 feet (1.13 meters) above normally dry ground.

Just up the coast in Fort Myers, water levels are also up by nearly 3 feet.

Further north, more than three inches (7.62cm) of rain have been reported in just three hours in parts of the Tampa Bay area.