Hurricane Milton: Florida braces for destructive storm

10/10/2024 October 10, 2024 Tornadoes sweep across Florida

Hurricane Milton’s arrival has been preceded by several tornadoes which have swept across Florida throughout Wednesday.

At least 18 tornado sightings have been confirmed, while the National Weather Service has issued over 100 tornado warnings across the state, a record in a single day.

Tornadoes develop when warm air heated by increasing ground temperatures rises and clashes with cooler air above. The resulting thundercloud can then be caused to rotate by powerful winds blowing in different directions, with a cone-shaped funnel spinning towards the ground.

One such twister dramatically crossed interstate highway 75, although it didn’t cause any injuries. Another tore the roof off a house in Fort Myers on the west coach while another was filmed moving through Fort Pierce on Florida’s east coast.