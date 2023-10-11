Hurricane Lidia hits Mexico as 'extremely dangerous' storm

The Category 4 storm made its landfall near Puerto Vallarta, a popular tourist destination in Mexico. It threatens to bring heavy rainfall and cause flooding in the region.

Hurricane Lidia on Tuesday swept through Mexico's Pacific coast with winds gusting at 220 kph (140 mph).

The hurricane made landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm that is feared to bring heavy rainfall and lead to flooding and mudslides.

Where is Hurricane Lidia heading?

The eye of the storm appears to be near the small beach town of Las Penitas in the western state of Jalisco, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). The hurricane appears to be moving south of Puerto Vallarta which is a popular tourist destination.

The forecasts suggest Lidia will bring rainfall of up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) to the states of Nayarit, Sinaloa and Jalisco.

People have boarded their shops to minimize damage in case of flooding Image: Ulises Ruiz/AFP

Even though the storm is expected to weaken quickly while crossing mountains it still threatens to lash the region with heavy rainfall.

"A dangerous storm surge is expected to produce significant coastal flooding near and to the south of where the center makes landfall. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves," the NHC said.

Gearing up to face Lidia

Authorities have issued a hurricane warning for areas such as the Pacific archipelago of Islas Marias, the inland town of El Roblito in Nayarit state, and the port city of Manzanillo.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said earlier that emergency workers were on alert and around 6,000 army personnel had been deployed to help residents.

To prevent damage in case of flooding, shopkeepers in Puerto Vallarta used sandbags at store entrances Image: Ulises Ruiz/AFP

Schools have been shut in certain areas and authorities have instructed people to take shelter.

Authorities near Puerto Vallarta have announced the airport will remain closed until 8 a.m. (1400 GMT) on Wednesday. Anticipating flooding, shop owners in the city also safeguarded their shops using sandbags.

