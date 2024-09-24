Hurricane John hits Mexico as Category 3 storm

Hurricane John made landfall in southern Mexico's Pacific coast as a Category 3 storm packing strong winds. Residents have been warned to stay indoors.

Hurricane John hit the southern coast of Mexico on Monday as a Category 3 storm, US-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

John made the landfall near Marquelia in Guerrero state, with maximum sustained winds of around 120 miles (195 kilometers) per hour, the NHC said.

Although slow moving, the hurricane intensified rapidly during the day to become a Category 3 storm.

"Damaging hurricane-force winds, life-threatening storm surge and flash flooding are ongoing," the NCH said.

What do we know about Hurricane John?

The Category 3 storm could bring "extraordinary" rainfall to parts of Oaxaca and Guerrero, according national water commission Conagua.

The NHC warned that John and the accompanying torrential rainfall may cause "significant and possibly catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides," in the states of Chiapas, Oaxaca and southeast Guerrero through Thursday.

Residents brace themselves

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has urged people to seek protection as the top disaster agency issued a red alert in parts of Guerrero and neighboring Oaxaca state.

"Don't forget that life is the most important thing material things can be replaced," the president wrote on social media.

Authorities have warned the residents living along the coastline to seek shelter against potentially deadly storm surges and catastrophic rain.

Schools have been closed in parts of Oaxaca and Guerrero because of the approaching storm.

mfi/jsi (AP, AFP, Reuters)