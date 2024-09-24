Hurricane John hits Mexico as Category 3 storm

Residents of Mexico's southern Pacific coast have been warned to protect themselves against flooding and storm surge. Hurricane John made landfall in southern Mexico's Pacific coast as a Category 3 storm.

Hurricane John hit the southern Pacific coast of Mexico late on Monday as a Category 3 storm, the US-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

John made the landfall near Marquelia in Guerrero state, with maximum sustained winds of around 120 miles (195 kilometers) per hour, the NHC said.

"Damaging hurricane-force winds, life-threatening storm surge and flash flooding are ongoing," it added.

An empty beach in Mexico's Oaxaca state as Hurricane John makes landfall on Monday Image: Rusvel Rasgado/AFP/Getty Images

What do we know about Hurricane John?

The Category 3 storm could bring "extraordinary" rainfall to parts of Oaxaca and Guerrero, according to Mexico's national water commission, Conagua.

The NHC warned that torrential rainfall could cause "significant and possibly catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides," in the states of Chiapas, Oaxaca and southeast Guerrero through Thursday.

Residents brace themselves

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has urged people to seek protection as the top disaster agency issued a red alert in parts of Guerrero and neighboring Oaxaca state.

Residents in Oaxaca State have been told to move away from the coastline Image: Rusvel Rasgado/AFP/Getty Images

"Don't forget that life is the most important thing material things can be replaced," the president wrote on social media.

Authorities have warned the residents living along the coastline to seek shelter against potentially deadly storm surges and catastrophic rain.

Schools have been closed in parts of Oaxaca and Guerrero because of the approaching storm.

mfi/jsi (AP, AFP, Reuters)