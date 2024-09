Hurricane John hits southern Mexico's Pacific coast packing strong winds. Residents have been warned to stay indoors.

Hurricane John hit the southern coast of Mexico on Monday as a Category 3 storm, US-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

John made the landfall near Marquelia in Guerrero state, with maximum sustained winds of around 120 miles (195 kilometers) per hour, the NHC said.

"Damaging hurricane-force winds, life-threatening storm surge and flash flooding are ongoing," the NCH said.

More to follow…

