 Hurricane Iota bears down on Central America as ′catastrophic′ Category 5 storm | News | DW | 17.11.2020

News

Hurricane Iota bears down on Central America as 'catastrophic' Category 5 storm

The massive, Category 5 storm is expected to wreck havoc on a region still reeling from a recent hurricane. Nicaragua and several other Central American countries are scrambling to evacuate local residents.

Locals move on street barely cleared from the debris of the last storm, before Hurricane Iota makes landfall in La Lima, Honduras

Hurricane Iota made landfall in Nicaragua on Monday evening after strengthening to an incredibly powerful Category 5 storm. Several other Central American countries also braced for the storm's impact.

The US-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned of "catastrophic" wind and rainfall, reporting that the storm's maximum sustained winds had reached 160 mph (260 kph). Hurricane Irma made landfall in Nicaragua's northern Caribbean coast on Monday evening.

"What's drawing closer is a bomb," Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez told a news conference, speaking alongside Guatemalan president Alejandro Giammattei. 

In El Salvador, the government declared a "red alert," suspending school activities and activating emergency funding. 

A NASA satellite image showing Hurricane Iota as it nears Central America

In an afternoon update, the NHC said the center of the storm was located about 55 miles (90 kilometers) east-southeast of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Nicaragua-Honduras border. High winds were already hitting the coastline.  

The storm is expected to bring intense rainfall as well, with forecasts up to 30 inches (750 mm) in some spots, especially in northeastern Nicaragua and northern Honduras. Nearby El Salvador and Panama could also see significant rainfall up to 15 inches in some areas. The NHC said the rainfall "would lead to significant, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding, along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain." 

The NHC said both Nicaragua and Honduras could see storm surge as much as 15 to 20 feet (4.6 to 6.1 meters) above normal tide levels. The storm is expected to weaken quickly after it makes landfall. 

More trouble in Central America 

Central America has been hit hard during this year's record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season. Hurricane Eta hit the same region less than two weeks ago as a Category 4 storm with 140 mph top winds. Dozens of people died from the storm as mudslides covered villages.  

Evacuations were still taking place as Hurricane Iota barreled closer to the region.

"The biggest problem we have right now is that we don't have fuel to keep on evacuating people [on boats]," said Teonela Wood, mayor of Honduras' Brus Laguna municipality. 

Wendy Guadalupe Contreras who was left homeless after the last storm hit the area, comforts her son as she prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Iota in La Lima, Honduras

Hurricane Iota is expected to cause catastrophic damage to an area that was battered by another hurricane less than two weeks ago

In Bilwi, Nicaragua which is in the direct path of the storm, Yasmina Wriedt told the Associated Press (AP) that Eta destroyed the roof of her home not even two weeks ago. "We repaired it as best we could, now I think the wind will take it again because they say [Iota] is even stronger," said Wriedt. 

Carmen Isabel Rodriguez told AP she was still living in a government shelter with more than 250 people in La Lima, Honduras. She sobbed as she contemplated another devastating hurricane. 

"We're living a real nightmare," Rodriguez said. "Now they announce more rain and we don't know what's going to happen, because our homes are completely flooded." 

Climate change to blame 

Iota is the 30th named storm in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season — the most of any season on record. There are still two weeks remaining in the Atlantic hurricane season. Iota is the strongest tropical system to form in November since the 1932 "Cuba" hurricane packed 175 mph winds.  

Since records began in 1851, this November is the first where two major hurricanes formed in the Atlantic basin. 

Scientists have said that climate change has caused more intense storms, including hurricanes. Central America has been particularly hit by intense tropical weather and droughts, which have been blamed on climate change. 

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and hurricane researchers have said intense storms, as well as those that rapidly intensify, "a lot of that has to do with human-caused climate change."

 

kbd/rs (AP, Reuters) 

  • Antarctica Melts Under Its Hottest Days on Record (Earth Observatory/ NASA)

    Catastrophes triggered by warming oceans

    A California day at the South Pole

    In Antarctica, scientists measured temperatures on par with Los Angeles. In February, a record 18.3 degrees Celsius (64.9 degrees Fahrenheit) was measured at the Argentinean research station Esperanza Base in the north Antarctic. This was the highest temperature since measurements began there, according to NASA. The warm weather led to quickly developing melt ponds (pictured right).

  • Satellite view of Hurricane Dorian on the US coast (AFP/Rammb/Noaa/Ho)

    Catastrophes triggered by warming oceans

    More frequent and stronger storms

    As oceans warm, the intensity of tropical cyclones will increase. The hurricane or typhoon season will last longer and there will be significantly more hurricanes, especially in the North Atlantic and the northeast Pacific. Extreme weather conditions will result in extremely destructive storms in the future, even in regions that have so far been spared.

  • People walking through flooded areas after Hurricane Dorian (picture alliance/AP Images/AP Photo/R. Espinosa)

    Catastrophes triggered by warming oceans

    Rising sea levels and storm surges

    Oceans warm along with the rising temperatures of the Earth's atmosphere, albeit with a delay. This leads to a thermal expansion of the water masses, causing sea levels to rise further. The habitats and livelihoods of numerous coastal inhabitants — especially in poorer regions — will be lost.

  • A bushfire in Australia (Reuters/AAP Image/D. )

    Catastrophes triggered by warming oceans

    Forest fires as a result of extreme weather

    While there will be heavy precipitation and flooding in some places, extreme weather conditions elsewhere will cause very dry periods. Crop failures and devastating forest fires will be the result. The fire season will last much longer in many places, and the number of fires will increase dramatically.

  • A cod (by-nc-sa/Joachim S. Müller)

    Catastrophes triggered by warming oceans

    Relocating entire ecosystems

    Warmer oceans will drive species, and eventually entire marine ecosystems, into colder regions. Fish and marine mammals will migrate toward the poles, just like land animals. The cod populations in the North Sea, for example, are already shrinking faster than can be explained by overfishing alone. Fishing regions further north could benefit from this development.

  • Water snail Limacina

    Catastrophes triggered by warming oceans

    Acidified seas

    Heating causes CO2 to dissolve directly in surface water, the pH value of seawater then decreases and the water "acidifies." Mussels, starfish, corals, crabs and sea urchins lose their ability to form exoskeletons or endoskeletons in these conditions. This means that they will disappear, leading to unfiltered water and a lack of food for other marine life.

  • Plankton as seen from a plane (picture alliance / dpa)

    Catastrophes triggered by warming oceans

    Less plankton as fodder

    As the pH value decreases due to increased CO2 absorption, small algae aren't able to absorb as much iron. But plankton needs this mineral for strong growth. Since many phytoplankton species also form calcareous skeletons, they are likely to be affected by acidified water.

  • dead fish swimming in a river (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Schmidt)

    Catastrophes triggered by warming oceans

    Oxygen decreases

    Warmer water stores less oxygen, so warming oceans lead to expanding areas that are oxygen-poor. In many rivers, lakes and lagoons, oxygen-poor "death zones" already exist where animals can't live because too little oxygen is dissolved in the water.

  • A fisherman walks on a beach blanketed with dead sardines in Tolten, Temuco, Chile, Sunday, May 15, 2016. (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Marquez)

    Catastrophes triggered by warming oceans

    Explosive algae blooms

    In warm, oxygen-poor water, toxic algae bloom and can multiply explosively. Their poison kills fish and other sea creatures. Algae carpets are already threatening the fishing industry and tourism in many places. Here is a picture from Chile's coast, where red algae killed thousands of fish with their nerve poison.

  • Bleached coral at the Great Barrier Reef (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Naupold)

    Catastrophes triggered by warming oceans

    Empty white coral skeletons

    Warming oceans cause coral to lose not only its color but also its ability to reproduce, as a result of heavy coral bleaching. Coral reefs die off and provide no protection, no food and no hunting grounds for a variety of marine life.

  • An image depicting changing currents in the Atlantic Ocean (NGDC)

    Catastrophes triggered by warming oceans

    Changing ocean currents

    If the North Atlantic Current were to be interrupted by ocean warming, it would result in a severe cold spell throughout western and northern Europe. This is because the current ensures the continuous circulation of seawater as dense surface water sinks into deeper, cooler layers. The other oceanic currents would also be affected by such an interruption.

    Author: Alexander Freund (fs)


