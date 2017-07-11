Hurricane Ian: Migrant boat sinks as storm nears Florida

A boat carrying migrants sank on Wednesday, leaving 23 people missing and four survivors, as Hurricane Ian began hitting Florida's southwest coast.

Walter Slosar, Miami's chief patrol agent, said US authorities responded to a "migrant landing in Stock Island, Florida."

"Four Cuban migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather," Slosar wrote on Twitter.

Hurricane Ian has brought a devastating storm surge over Florida. The storm's strength is just shy of Category 5, the most dangerous status.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Ian had grown to a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane overnight, with top winds of 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers per hour).

"This is going to be a nasty nasty day, two days," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said, urging residents in the storm's path to seek shelter.

More to follow...

fb/wd (AFP, AP)