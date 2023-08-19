  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
CatastropheMexico

Hurricane Hilary: California and Mexico brace for flooding

2 hours ago

Authorities in northwestern Mexico cancelled non-essential activities as Hurricane Hilary nears. Meanwhile, California is preparing for its first tropical storm in 84 years.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VLOU
Wild winds at a resort on Mexico's Pacific coast
Hurricane Hilary battered the coast of Mexico as it approached land on FridayImage: Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images

Forecasters have warned of torrential rains and potential flooding in the United States and Mexico as Hurricane Hilary churns off the Baja California peninsula.

The hurricane is due to hit Mexico over the weekend before weakening and moving to southern California, where it would be the region's first tropical storm in 84 years.

Hilary reached a maximum speed of 215 km/h (130 mph) on Friday as it headed towards land.

"Life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flooding are likely over much of Baja California and Southern California this weekend and early next week," the United States' National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its advisory on Friday.

Mexico cancels non-essential activities

The Mexican state of Baja California canceled non-essential public activities on Friday, including school classes through Monday.

Authorities in Tijuana began setting up temporary shelters and clearing stormwater trains as the hurricane approached. The hilly city is particularly prone to landslides.

"We are a vulnerable city being on one of the most visited borders in the world and because of our landscape," Mayor Montserrat Caballero Ramirez said.

Workers packing up outdoor chairs at a resort in Mexico
Non-essential activities were called off in Baja California, which affected several resortsImage: Alfredo Estrella/AFP/Getty Images

In the neighboring state of Baja California Sur, authorities postponed a large baseball match and closed ports.

"Without being alarmist, we must all take precautions and stock up on water and basic necessities at home, without resorting to panic buying," the state's governor Víctor Manuel Castro Cosio said.

Southern California on high alert

In the south of the US state of California, some national parks were closed and Major League Baseball games were relocated in anticipation of extreme weather, the likes of which has not been seen in decades.

Several cities distributed sandbags to protect properties against floodwaters.

"Weakening is expected to begin by Saturday, but Hilary will still be a hurricane when it approaches the west coast of the Baja California peninsula Saturday night and Sunday," the Miami-based NHC said.

"Hilary is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by late Sunday before it reaches southern California."

Sandbags at Seal Beach in Los Angeles
Local authorities in southern California handed out sandbags on FridayImage: Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo/picture alliance

Heavy rains are also expected to batter the neighboring states of Arizona and Nevada.

NHS Deputy Director Jamie Rhome warned of flood risks in major cities including San Diego, Los Angeles, Palm Springs and Las Vegas.

"If you've got weekend plans, it's probably time to start altering those plans," he said.

zc/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Two first responders help women escape floods in China

Can extreme flooding be prevented?

Can extreme flooding be prevented?

This summer, record rainfall and flooding are inflicting devastating damage globally. Right now, Slovenia and China are among the worst hit. How can we adapt to and prevent flooding as the climate crisis worsens?
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 7, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defense staff brief the press on plans to deploy its standby force to the Republic of Niger, in Accra, Ghana, on August 18, 2023

Niger: West African military force 'ready to go'

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Ugandan LGBT refugees pose with a rainbow flag in a protected section of Kakuma refugee camp in northwest Kenya

LGBTQ+ Ethiopians flee in the face of sudden crackdown

LGBTQ+ Ethiopians flee in the face of sudden crackdown

Diversity13 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A photo of Travis King on a TV screen in South Korea

Travis King: North Korea using US soldier as propaganda tool

Travis King: North Korea using US soldier as propaganda tool

Politics17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Man sitting next to a Volksempfänger radio

Nazi Germany: Radio propaganda turns 90

Nazi Germany: Radio propaganda turns 90

History23 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Part of Inpex Corp.'s onshore natural gas processing facility in Darwin, Australia, on July 24, 2018

LNG supplies: Why Europe is spooked by Australian strike

LNG supplies: Why Europe is spooked by Australian strike

Business16 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Jerusalem, seen from above, with jets flying overhead

Will Saudi envoy to Palestinians overshadow Israel ties?

Will Saudi envoy to Palestinians overshadow Israel ties?

Politics20 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

USA, Californien | SpaceX Falcon 9-Raketenstart (2018)

Fact check: Maui fires caused by directed energy weapons?

Fact check: Maui fires caused by directed energy weapons?

PoliticsAugust 17, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

external

Chile's clean energy project brings hydrogen gas to homes

Chile's clean energy project brings hydrogen gas to homes

BusinessAugust 17, 202303:24 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage