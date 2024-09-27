  1. Skip to content
Nature and Environment

Hurricane Helene downgraded to tropical storm over Georgia

Lara Babalola
September 27, 2024

In the US, three people are dead as Hurricane Helene moves inland after making landfall in Florida. Helene has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves over Georgia, but forecasters are warning that it remains life-threatening.

