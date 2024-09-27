Hurricane Helene downgraded to tropical storm over Georgia

Nature and EnvironmentHurricane Helene downgraded to tropical storm over GeorgiaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentLara Babalola09/27/2024September 27, 2024In the US, three people are dead as Hurricane Helene moves inland after making landfall in Florida. Helene has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves over Georgia, but forecasters are warning that it remains life-threatening.https://p.dw.com/p/4lBEQAdvertisement