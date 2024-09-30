Hurricane Helene cleanup, recovery efforts under way

CatastropheUnited States of AmericaHurricane Helene cleanup, recovery efforts under wayTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheUnited States of AmericaPablo Foley Elias09/30/2024September 30, 2024Cleanup operations are now underway across six states in the southeastern US after they were slammed by Hurricane Helene. Dozens of deaths have been reported and millions of people were without power across multiple states.https://p.dw.com/p/4lDQ0Advertisement