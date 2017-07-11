Hurricane Hanna hits eastern coast of Texas

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Hurricane Hanna made landfall in Texas on Saturday. The category one storm with winds up to 90 miles (145 km) an hour came ashore at Padre Island, the NHC announced from their Twitter handle.

Texas coast braced itself for potential flash flooding, storm surge and tornadoes, with Hanna classified as the first hurricane in the 2020 Atlantic season.

Read more: The world at 3 degrees: What it means for five cities

The Hurricane Center warned of possible flooding.

"The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,'' the Miami-based agency said.

A surfer catches a barrel ride as high waves approach the coast of South Padre Island, Texas, due to Tropical Storm Hanna.

Tornado threat

The threat of tornadoes also loomed on Saturday for parts of the lower to middle Texas coastal plain, forecasters said. A hurricane warning has been administered for Port Mansfield to Mesquite Bay, and a tropical storm warning was still in effect from Barra el Mezquital, Mexico, to Port Mansfield, Texas, and from Mesquite Bay to High Island, Texas.

Forecasters warned residents to brace themselves for 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of rainfall over a 24-hour period in the region, in addition to coastal swells that could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Read more: Coronavirus threatens millions displaced by extreme weather and conflict

Corpus Christi is in Nueces County, one of many COVID-19 hotspots in Texas. Officials in the county announced earlier this week that 60 infants had tested positive for the coronavirus over the course of the first 16 days of this month.

A storm gets upgraded to a hurricane once it reaches a sustained speed of 74 mph.

Watch video 01:27 Share How do tropical storms form? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3cqoz How do tropical storms form?

jsi,tg/dj (AP, AFP, Reuters)