News

Hurricane Dorian: Several killed in Bahamas as storm continues to hammer region

At least five people have been killed in the Bahamas in what officials have described as a "historic tragedy." The downgraded Category 4 hurricane has battered the region for over 30 hours, triggering massive flooding.

  • Hurricane Dorian seen from space (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/Zuma Wire/NOAA)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Closing in on Florida

    This satellite image taken September 2 shows Dorian over the Bahamas and bearing down on the US state of Florida. Dorian exploded from a Category 3 to Category 5 hurricane in just two days, with maximal sustained winds reaching up to 295 kilometers (185 miles) per hour. The storm has since been downgraded to a Category 4, but continues to batter the area.

  • Palm tree blowing in the wind in the Bahamas (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Espinosa)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Bahamas take a pounding

    The hurricane overturned cars and ripped off roofs after making landfall in the Bahamas. Many islanders have been evacuated. The eye of the storm is moving very slowly, and residents may be forced to cope with more than 30 hours of hurricane winds, torrential rain and flooding.

  • Strong winds batter Oceanhill Boulevard in Freeport on Grand Bahama Island

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Several killed

    As of Monday evening, five people were confirmed dead in the Bahamas due to the storm. Storm surges of 10 to 20 feet (3 to 6 meters) left wide areas in the archipelago under water. Local officials have said the airport and hospital in the main city of Freeport were under water, and that the power had gone out.

  • Donald Trump speaking to the media about hurricane Dorian (Getty Images/T. Brenner)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Bad time for golf

    US President Donald Trump has described the storm as "monstrous" and urged everyone to heed any evacuation orders given by the authorities. Previously, Florida officials issued a mandatory evacuation order for Palm Beach County, home of Trump's Mar-a-Lago golf resort. The governors of Georgia and South Carolina also ordered mandatory evacuations of their states' coastal areas.

  • An evacuee lies on a cot at an evacuation shelter for people with special needs, in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School in Stuart, Florida (picture-alliance/AP Photo/G. Herbert)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Better safe than sorry

    The hurricane's path remains uncertain, and US experts have said it's possible the storm could head north and only graze the US east coast. Even so, authorities have already set up shelters and urged those in vulnerable areas to relocate.

  • Shoppers in central Florida (picture-alliance/AP/Orlando Sentinel/J. Burbank)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Waiting for water

    Florida officials have urged residents to stock up on food, water and medicine to last them at least seven days. This Costco store in central Florida only allowed two cases of bottled water per person.

  • NASA employees look on as the Artemis launch tower rolls back (Reuters/S. Sesius)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Science vs. nature

    NASA scientists developed this mobile launch pad to help them send more humans to the moon. As the storm nears Cape Canaveral, they have decided to move it into the massive Vehicle Assembly Building to keep it safe. But it may not be enough — the building was made to withstand winds of more than 200 kilometers (124 miles) per hour, much lower than Dorian's 295 kph wind speeds.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


Hurricane Dorian has killed at least five people in the Bahamas, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said at a press conference on Monday evening.

"We are in the midst of a historic tragedy," he said.

Dorian has been downgraded to a still-dangerous Category 4 but continues to wreak havoc on the archipelago, dumping rain and flooding homes and prompting desperate calls for help from people stranded by the storm.

The slow-moving hurricane, which has been hovering over Grand Bahama Island for more than 36 hours, is expected to stay put until at least Tuesday morning local time, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami.

Around 13,000 homes in the Bahamas have been destroyed or severely damaged by the storm, the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said.

Inching toward Florida

The deaths were confirmed in the Abaco Islands, which bore the full brunt of Dorian as it made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane on Sunday, the most dangerous on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale.

The storm brought maximum sustained winds of 165 miles per hour (297 kilometers per hour) and gusts of up to 220 mph — making it one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to make landfall.

The storm is expected to slowly move "dangerously close" to the US state of Florida late on Tuesday through Wednesday evening, the NHC said. The storm is then projected to move toward the coastal areas of Georgia and South Carolina on Wednesday and Thursday.

The governors of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina have ordered mandatory evacuations of their states' coastal areas as of noon Monday. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp told reporters Monday in Savannah: "This is not one to play with."

Watch video 01:57

US states order evacuations

rs/cmk (AP, AFP)

