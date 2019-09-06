 Hurricane Dorian heads for Canada | News | DW | 07.09.2019

News

Hurricane Dorian heads for Canada

Hurricane Dorian unleashed flooding and heavy winds along the southeast coast of the United States before heading off into the Atlantic. It's current track has the storm reaching Canada's Nova Scotia next.

  • Floods in Pea Island, North Carolina (Getty Images/M. Wilson)

    Hurricane Dorian batters US southeast coast

    Hurricane Dorian hits North Carolina

    Hurricane Dorian briefly made landfall on the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Friday, hitting the barrier islands with powerful winds and battering waves days after reducing parts of the Bahamas to rubble. Downgraded to a Category 1 storm, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 km per hour), according to the National Hurricane Center.

  • Hatteras Island, North Carolina, on Friday as Hurricane Dorian passes over.

    Hurricane Dorian batters US southeast coast

    Not a day at the beach

    Hatteras Island on Friday as Dorian passes over. Storm-hardened locals were reportedly surprised by the force of the storm, and many people have been reported trapped by floodwaters.

  • Hurricane Dorian seen from space

    Hurricane Dorian batters US southeast coast

    Dorian weakens but still dangerous

    A Category 2 Hurricane Dorian shown here off the coast of the US state of Georgia on Tuesday night. The storm slowly moved northward targeting South and North Carolina over Wednesday and Thursday, with the eye remaining just off the coastline.

  • A boarded-up shop in Wilmington, North Carolina, USA

    Hurricane Dorian batters US southeast coast

    Batten down the hatches

    A boarded-up shop in the coastal city of Wilmington, North Carolina on Thursday as Dorian approaches. Many residents of the area heeded evacuation orders, while others prepared to ride out the storm.

  • A pier in North Carolina, USA during Hurricane Dorian

    Hurricane Dorian batters US southeast coast

    The storm approaches

    Storm surge as Dorian moves north off the coast of North Carolina on Thursday. Forecasters said the center of the storm will graze the North Carolina coast Thursday night into Friday morning with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (161 kph).

  • A damaged mobile home park in Emerald Isle, North Carolina

    Hurricane Dorian batters US southeast coast

    Damaging tornadoes

    A waterspout spawned by Dorian reportedly tore through a mobile home park located near the coast of Emerald Isle, North Carolina on Thursday.

  • A flooded street in Charleston, South Carolina, USA

    Hurricane Dorian batters US southeast coast

    Streets under water

    As Dorian moved along the South Carolina coast on Thursday, storm surge and heavy rain flooded the city of Charleston. Weather forecasters warned that some areas of the Carolina coast could see storm surge of up to 7 feet (2.1 meters) and between 6 and 12 inches of rain.

  • A woman at a beach in Florida, USA, as Hurricane Dorian approaches

    Hurricane Dorian batters US southeast coast

    Too close for comfort

    Dorian grazed the coast of Florida on Tuesday as a strong category 4 storm. The eye remained far enough off at sea and spared the area from major damage.

  • Abaco Island was one of the worst hit areas by Hurricane Dorian

    Hurricane Dorian batters US southeast coast

    Total destruction in the Bahamas

    Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Bahamas as a monster category 5 storm. Abaco Island was one of the worst-hit areas. The health minister of the Bahamas said Thursday that the death toll is expected to rise as clean up efforts get underway.


Hurricane Dorian is forecast to remain a Category 1 hurricane as it continues churning northward off the US east coast on Saturday. 

Late Friday night, the US National Hurricane Center said that Dorian is heading for Nova Scotia "in a hurry," with hurricane-force winds expected on the Canadian maritime province by Saturday evening. 

The eye of Hurricane Dorian briefly made landfall for the first time in the United States near Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, on Friday, battering the low-lying Outer Banks islands with winds and flooding before heading back out to sea.

On Friday, hundreds of people on the islands were feared trapped by flooding, and neighbors recused each other with boats. 

"We are flooding like crazy," a resident of Ocracoke Island told the Associated Press. "I have been here 32 years and not seen this."

"There is significant concern about hundreds of people trapped on Ocracoke Island,"  said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. 

After laying waste to the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane, Dorian dwindled to a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds peaking at 90 miles per hour (150 kilometers per hour).

Dorian unleashed tornadoes and caused flooding Wednesday and Thursday as it slowly moved up the coastline of South and North Carolina.  

'Ghost town'

On Friday, Bahamas Health Minister Duane Sands suggested that the death toll would rise, describing the devastation across the islands as "staggering." Authorities said at least 30 people were killed but hundreds remain missing.

Survivors have described widespread destruction across the Bahamas, especially islands where the eye of the storm made landfall.

Read more: Hurricane Dorian: Bahamas Abaco Islands 'decimated'

"Abaco Island is like a ghost town," said a resident of Marsh Harbour, considered the largest town on that island with a population of more than 15,000 people. "No electricity, no water, no nothing."

However, some were hopeful. "Nothing is impossible but it will take a long, long time to recover," said another Marsh Harbour resident.

A record hurricane 

The EU said it would send €500,000 ($550,000) as initial emergency relief for those lacking shelter, food and water.

Dorian is considered the most intense hurricane to ever make landfall in the Bahamas, with sustained wind speeds clocking in at 185 miles per hour. Intensity is measured by maximum sustained winds.

Read more: Hurricane Dorian: 70,000 in Bahamas need 'immediate' aid

Over the past two decades, the Atlantic has steadily witnessed some of the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded in the western hemisphere. Scientists have pointed to the growing trend as further evidence of the man-made destabilization of Earth's climate system.

wmr,ls/sms (Reuters, AP, dpa)

Thousands still missing in the Bahamas in Dorian's wake

