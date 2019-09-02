 Hurricane Dorian: Bahamas Abaco Islands ′decimated′ | News | DW | 03.09.2019

News

Hurricane Dorian: Bahamas Abaco Islands 'decimated'

At least seven people have been killed in the Bahamas and officials expect the number to rise. The hurricane battered the region for more than 30 hours, leaving a trail of destruction.

  • Hurricane Dorian seen from space (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/Zuma Wire/NOAA)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Climbing parallel to Florida

    Dorian has been downgraded to a Category two storm, after exiting the Bahamas. It has continued on a north and northeast path, parallel to Florida and on its way to South and North Carolina. Dorian had exploded from a Category 3 to Category 5 hurricane within just two days, with maximal sustained winds reaching up to 295 kilometers (185 miles) per hour, as it approach the Bahamas.

  • Aerial footage of the devastation in the Abaco Islands after Hurricane Dorian.

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Abaco Islands 'decimated'

    Aerial footage of the Abaco Islands, Dorian's worst-hit area, showed vast devastation that. Hundreds of homes were missing their roofs, cars were overturned, and widespread flooding and debris was strewn all over. Bahamas' Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said sections of the island had been "decimated."

  • Strong winds batter Oceanhill Boulevard in Freeport on Grand Bahama Island

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Several killed

    As of Tuesday evening, seven people were confirmed dead in the Bahamas due to the storm. Storm surges of 10 to 20 feet (3 to 6 meters) left wide areas in the archipelago under water. Local officials have said the airport and hospital in the main city of Freeport were under water, and that the power had gone out.

  • Palm tree blowing in the wind in the Bahamas (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Espinosa)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Bahamas take a pounding

    The hurricane overturned cars and ripped off roofs after making landfall in the Bahamas. Many islanders have been evacuated. The eye of the storm moved very slowly, and residents were forced to cope with more than 30 hours of hurricane winds, torrential rain and flooding.

  • Donald Trump speaking to the media about hurricane Dorian (Getty Images/T. Brenner)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Bad time for golf

    US President Donald Trump has described the storm as "monstrous" and urged everyone to heed any evacuation orders given by the authorities. Previously, Florida officials issued a mandatory evacuation order for Palm Beach County, home of Trump's Mar-a-Lago golf resort. The governors of Georgia and South Carolina also ordered mandatory evacuations of their states' coastal areas.

  • An evacuee lies on a cot at an evacuation shelter for people with special needs, in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School in Stuart, Florida (picture-alliance/AP Photo/G. Herbert)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Better safe than sorry

    The hurricane's path remains uncertain, and US experts have said it's possible the storm could head north and only graze the US east coast. Even so, authorities have already set up shelters and urged those in vulnerable areas to relocate.

  • Shoppers in central Florida (picture-alliance/AP/Orlando Sentinel/J. Burbank)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Waiting for water

    Florida officials have urged residents to stock up on food, water and medicine to last them at least seven days. This Costco store in central Florida only allowed two cases of bottled water per person.

  • NASA employees look on as the Artemis launch tower rolls back (Reuters/S. Sesius)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Science vs. nature

    NASA scientists developed this mobile launch pad to help them send more humans to the moon. As the storm nears Cape Canaveral, they have decided to move it into the massive Vehicle Assembly Building to keep it safe. But it may not be enough — the building was made to withstand winds of more than 200 kilometers (124 miles) per hour, much lower than Dorian's 295 kph wind speeds.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


Hurricane Dorian has killed at least seven people in the Bahamas, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said at a press conference on Tuesday evening.

Dorian has been downgraded to a still-dangerous Category 2, and moved away from Grand Bahama island after wreaking havoc on the archipelago. The storm dumped rain, flooded homes and prompted desperate calls for help from stranded people.

Minnis told reporters that Dorian was "one of the greatest national crises in our country's history."

"We can expect more deaths to be recorded, this is just preliminary information," the prime minister said.

The storm brought maximum sustained winds of almost 300 kilometers per hour (165 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 220 mph, as it made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane on Sunday, the most dangerous on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale.

As the giant storm finally moved away from the Bahamas, authorities are now able to assess the scale of the damage and more accounts of the suffering have begun to emerge.

Abaco 'decimated'

Lia Head-Rigby, who helps run a local hurricane relief organization and flew over the worst-hit area, the Abaco Islands, described the scene as "total devastation."

"It's decimated, apocalyptic," Head-Rigby said, "It's not rebuilding something that was there; we have to start again."

US broadcaster CNN's aerial footage of Great Abaco Island showed the vast devastation that Dorian delivered there. Hundreds of homes were missing their roofs, cars were overturned, and widespread flooding and debris was strewn all over.

"Parts of Abaco are decimated. There's severe flooding, there's severe damage to homes, businesses, other buildings and infrastructure," Minnis said.

Prime Minister Minnis said his country’s residents had endured "hours and days of horror, fearing for their lives and the lives of their loved ones."

Florida and the Carolinas on alert

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the storm's core "is moving nearly parallel to, but offshore of, the east coast of central Florida." 

Dorian's center is forecast to then move near or over the coast of South and North Carolina Thursday through Friday morning, the NHC said.

The governors of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina have ordered mandatory evacuations of their states' coastal areas as of noon Monday. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp told reporters Monday in ocean-side Savannah: "This is not one to play with."

Watch video 01:57

US states order evacuations

rs,es,jcg/msh (AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

