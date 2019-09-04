 Hurricane Dorian: 70,000 in Bahamas need ′immediate′ aid | News | DW | 04.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Hurricane Dorian: 70,000 in Bahamas need 'immediate' aid

The UN has said that tens of thousands of people are in need of food, water and medicine after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Bahamas. The storm has claimed 20 lives so far as it continues to creep towards the US.

Watch video 02:31

Hurricane Dorian wreaks devastation in the Bahamas

The death toll from Hurricane Dorian rose to 20 on Wednesday, as rescuers began searching through the wreckage on the Bahamas in the wake of the devastating storm.

"At this point, we are starting to get a more vivid picture of the loss of life, at least in Abaco, and the loss of life in Grand Bahama," Bahamian Minister of Health Duane Sands told local radio.

"But bear in mind that search and rescue exercises, exploration of homes that were flooded, is just now starting," he added.

The United Nations said that some 70,000 people were "in immediate need of life-saving assistance" in the archipelago. The most urgent needs are currently food, water, shelter and medicine.

The UN also released $1 million (€906,000) from its emergency fund to provide aid to the victims.

  • Hurricane Dorian seen from space (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/Zuma Wire/NOAA)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Heading up the US coast

    Dorian has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm, after exiting the Bahamas. It has continued on a north and northeast path, brushing past Florida and on its way to Georgia and South and North Carolina. Dorian had exploded from a Category 3 to Category 5 hurricane within just two days, with maximal sustained winds reaching up to 295 kilometers (185 miles) per hour, as it hit the Bahamas.

  • Aerial footage of the devastation in the Abaco Islands after Hurricane Dorian.

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Abaco Islands 'decimated'

    Aerial footage of the Abaco Islands, Dorian's worst-hit area, showed vast devastation following the storm. Hundreds of homes were missing their roofs, cars were overturned, and widespread flooding and debris was strewn all over. Bahamas' Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said sections of the island had been "decimated."

  • George Bolter, left, and his parents walk through the remains of his home destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Bahamas

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Death toll expected to rise

    As of Wednesday evening, 20 people were confirmed dead in the Bahamas due to the storm. Storm surges of 10 to 20 feet (3 to 6 meters) left wide areas in the archipelago under water. The international airport and hospital in the main city of Freeport were under water, complicating rescue operations.

  • Volunteers rescue a family straded by floodwaters due to Hurricane Dorian in Freeport

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Bahamas hit hardest

    The eye of the storm moved very slowly, and residents were forced to cope with more than 30 hours of hurricane winds, torrential rain and flooding.

  • Donald Trump speaking to the media about hurricane Dorian (Getty Images/T. Brenner)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Bad time for golf

    US President Donald Trump has described the storm as "monstrous" and urged everyone to heed any evacuation orders given by the authorities. Previously, Florida officials issued a mandatory evacuation order for Palm Beach County, home of Trump's Mar-a-Lago golf resort. The governors of Georgia and South Carolina also ordered mandatory evacuations of their states' coastal areas.

  • An evacuee lies on a cot at an evacuation shelter for people with special needs, in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School in Stuart, Florida (picture-alliance/AP Photo/G. Herbert)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Better safe than sorry

    The hurricane's path and very slow progress have continued to cause confusion. Even if the storm only grazes the US east coast, local authorities have already set up shelters and urged those in vulnerable areas to relocate.

  • Shoppers in central Florida (picture-alliance/AP/Orlando Sentinel/J. Burbank)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Waiting for water

    The slow movement of the storm left many in Florida holding their breaths and rushing to stock up on food, water and medicine to last them at least seven days. This Costco store in central Florida only allowed two cases of bottled water per person.

  • NASA employees look on as the Artemis launch tower rolls back (Reuters/S. Sesius)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Science vs. nature

    NASA scientists developed this mobile launch pad to help them send more humans to the moon. As the storm threatened to come close to Cape Canaveral, they decided to move it into the massive Vehicle Assembly Building to keep it safe. But NASA was spared the worst, as the storm inched just off the coast of Florida.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


Rescue efforts have been ramping up, with US Coast Guard and Royal Navy helicopters carrying out medical evacuations and assessing the damage.

Some people on Grand Bahama island used jet skis and boats to try and pull people trapped in homes hit by flooding or wind damage. The international airport in the city of Freeport was severely damaged in the storm, making its runways unusable and complicating relief efforts.

Georgia, Carolinas on alert

Hurricane Dorian left catastrophic destruction in the Bahamas after slamming into the region as a Category 5 storm.

Dorian hovered over the Bahamas for a full day, bringing devastating wind and rain that ripped apart buildings and led to massive flooding.

The storm has since weakened substantially to a Category 2, but still has high winds and could bring a dangerous storm surge.

Dorian is currently inching along the southeastern coast of the United States, with the states of Georgia and South and North Carolina on alert.

Around 830,000 people are under mandatory evacuation orders along the South Carolina coast.

According to the National Weather Service, the storm is expected to come dangerously close to the city of Charleston, bringing a high tide and storm surge of up to 10.3 feet (3.1 meters).

Watch video 01:55

Several dead after hurricane Dorian batters Bahamas

rs/sms  (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Climate change and extreme weather: Science is proving the link

Pinning down blame for complex weather events isn't straightforward. But cutting-edge science is rapidly shrinking the space to argue that the crazy weather we're experiencing isn't due to greenhouse gas emissions. (11.04.2018)  

Hurricane Dorian: Bahamas Abaco Islands 'decimated'

At least seven people have been killed in the Bahamas and officials expect the number to rise. The hurricane battered the region for more than 30 hours, leaving a trail of destruction. (03.09.2019)  

Category 5 Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in Bahamas

The Category 5 hurricane has made a direct hit on the islands, prompting authorities to evacuate low-lying areas. The storm's current path could spare the US a direct hit, but it still threatens several southern states. (01.09.2019)  

Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

Hurricane Dorian has gathered force and hit the Bahamas on its slow path toward the southern US. Experts have warned of the life-threatening "fury" of one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the Atlantic. (03.09.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Hurricane Dorian wreaks devastation in the Bahamas  

Several dead after hurricane Dorian batters Bahamas  

Related content

USA | Bahamas | Hurrikan Dorian

Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean 04.09.2019

Hurricane Dorian has gathered force and hit the Bahamas on its slow path toward the southeastern US. Experts warned of the life-threatening "fury" of one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Dorian wreaks devastation in the Bahamas 04.09.2019

Several people have died after the Bahamas was hit by the strongest storm in its recorded history. The full scope of the disaster is not yet known as flooded airports and impassable roads hamper rescue efforts.

USA Bahamas Hurrikan Dorian

Hurricane Dorian: Bahamas Abaco Islands 'decimated' 03.09.2019

At least seven people have been killed in the Bahamas and officials expect the number to rise. The hurricane battered the region for more than 30 hours, leaving a trail of destruction.

Advertisement