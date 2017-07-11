Hurricane Delta hits battered Louisiana coast

Hurricane Delta was packing sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (145 kilometers per hour) as it reached the shores of Louisiana on Friday evening. The category 2 storm made landfall near the city of Creole, said the National Hurricane Center.

Separately, US National Weather Service (NWS) warned Hurricane Delta would unleash life-threatening storm surge, destructive winds, and dangerous flooding, dumping at least 5 inches (12.7 cm) of rainfall as it moves inland.

Second hurricane in six weeks

The region is still recovering from Hurricane Laura, a powerful storm that hit in late August with 150 mile-per-hour winds, leaving behind widespread damage and killing at least 27 people.

"In this community, there are a lot of homes that were damaged and so a lot of people are concerned about staying in that structure again," said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter.

Laura damaged about 95% of the homes and buildings in Lake Charles, and up to 8,000 residents continue to live in temporary housing.

Tens of thousands of people have fled in advance of Delta, and the Associated Press reported that the streets of Lake Charles were empty Friday morning as the first tropical storm-force winds began.

"We just got lights back on like two weeks ago and then evacuating again? It's extremely hard,'' a Lake Charles resident said as she awaited evacuation.

