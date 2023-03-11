Hurricane "Ciaran" shakes the North Sea and Baltic coasts
The hurricane "Ciaran," also known as "Emir" in Germany, has caused chaos in many places with speeds of up to 200 kilometers per hour. The storm is not yet expected to subside.
Good on the inside, bad on the outside
Storm "Ciaran" announced its arrival on the Breton coast on November 1 with strong gusts and a considerable swell. The houses on the jetty near the fishing port of Guilvinec had their windows washed clean by the spray. Over the course of the night, the English Channel and the whole of northern France were also affected.
Choppy seas
Small excursion and fishing boats are anchored in choppy seas in the port of Goury in Normandy. Autumn is known for strong storms in Western Europe, as the temperature difference between the still warm south and the already cold north is particularly high. In Brittany, storm waves measured as high as 21 meters (69 feet).
Massive damage
"Ciaran" raged across France with winds of almost 200 kilometers per hour (124 miles per hour) and caused numerous power outages. A total of seven deaths were reported, most of them caused by falling trees and branches. In Le Havre, a man was caught in a gust of wind while closing his shutters and fatally injured.
On dry land
Sailboats were washed up on the beach of the Breton town of Pornichet by the force of the hurricane. A new low-pressure system is developing on the western edge of the low-pressure complex, which will bring gale-force winds to the Spanish and southern French Atlantic coast on Friday night.
Breathtaking spectacle
In Newhaven, Britain, occasional walkers take in the breathtaking scenery around the lighthouse. France and Britain were not the only countries affected, as there were also warnings and fire department operations in Belgium and parts of Spain. However, France was hit the hardest. There, around 1,300 residents had to be housed in emergency shelters.
Don't lose your grip
On its way to Germany, where the hurricane is known as "Emir," the storm has already been weakening. Nevertheless, gusts of up to 140 kilometers per hour were measured on the Brocken, the highest mountain in the Harz Mountains. Some hikers found it difficult to stay on their feet. Germany is set to remain stormy over the next few days.