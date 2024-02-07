Hurricane Beryl rips through southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl has strengthened to Category 5 status, earlier in the year than any other hurricane before it. Devastating winds and storm surge smashed houses and ships, killing at least one person.
Smashing records
Hurricane Beryl, seen here making landfall in Bridgetown, Barbados, is the first dangerous hurricane of the season. Fueled by record warm waters, it strengthened into a top-level Category 5 storm late on Monday — the earliest Category 5 storm in the Atlantic on record, according to the National Hurricane Center in the US and the World Meteorological Organization.
'Potentially catastrophic'
Barbados, seen here, appeared to have been spared the worst of the storm but was still hit with high winds and pelting rain. The storm has developed into a "potentially catastrophic" hurricane with wind speeds of up to 260 kilometers per hour (160 miles per hour), the National Hurricane Center said Monday evening.
Adventurous, or suicidal?
Barbados "dodged a bullet," Interior Minister Wilfred Abrahams said in an online video, though added that "gusts are still coming, the storm-force winds are still coming." The National Hurricane Center also continues to warn of extremely dangerous conditions with life-threatening winds and storm surges.
State of emergency
In just over 24 hours, Beryl developed from a tropical storm on Sunday into a Category 5 hurricane. Authorities have declared a state of emergency in Tobago, the smaller of the two islands that make up Trinidad and Tobago (seen above), with schools ordered closed and flights canceled.
Island of Carriacou 'flattened'
Already as a Category 4 hurricane, Beryl lay waste to the port of Bridgetown on Barbados. Grenada's Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell said the island of Carriacou was "flattened" in half an hour, with water, food and baby formula now in short supply. An emergency team was expected to arrive in Carriacou on Tuesday morning.
'Reports of devastation'
In addition to Grenada and Barbados, other island states in the Lesser Antilles saw strong winds and heavy rain, including St. Vincent and the Grenadines and St. Lucia, most of which are still under hurricane warnings. "We have no choice but to continue to pray," said Grenada's prime minister.
Deadly path
As the cleanup begins on Barbados, the storm continues to move. Beryl is expected to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane as it continues its path across the Caribbean. According to forecasts, it will pass just south of Jamaica and reach Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula by Thursday, where it could hit the popular beach resorts of Cancun and Playa del Carmen.
Historic hurricane season?
Weather experts are already talking about a historic hurricane season. Beryl has already broken several records, including marking the farthest east that a hurricane has formed in the Atlantic in June, said hurricane researcher Philip Klotzbach of Colorado State University.
More storms expected
In addition to the high water temperatures in the Atlantic, the hurricane season could be fueled by the expected onset of the climate phenomenon La Nina, a phase of cooler water in the Pacific. Climate change also plays a role: global warming increases the likelihood of more destructive storms.