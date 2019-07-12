Hurricane Barry makes landfall in Louisiana

Already saturated by flood waters, Louisiana is bracing for heavy rains as the storm creeps up the state. Fourteen years after Hurricane Katrina devastated the area, authorities have warned residents to stay alert.
Hurricane Barry on Saturday made landfall in the US state of Louisiana as a Category 1- storm with maximum sustained winds clocking in at more than 81 miles per hour (130 kilometers per hour).
Authorities are on high-alert as the storm's path has it skirting across the western periphery of New Orleans, where 14 years ago Hurricane Katrina devastated the city and surrounding areas.
The US National Hurricane Center warned of dangerous storm surge, heavy rains and strong winds. "Although the center is now over land, the rainfall threat is just beginning for many locations," the center said in a tweet.
Authorities warned residents to "shelter in place" and immediately report flooding to emergency services.
"Barry is moving slowly but we are not out of harm's way, we expect heavy rainfall," said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
'No one should take this lightly'
The storm is expected to bring heavy rains to an already saturated part of the US. The Mississippi River is swollen from springtime flood waters. Scientists have previously warned of compounding risks due to climate change.
"No one should take this storm lightly, and I urge everyone to remain informed and aware as Hurricane Barry makes landfall along our coast," said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.
Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in the state after receiving a letter from Edwards urging federal action. The declaration gives Louisiana access to federal assistance.
