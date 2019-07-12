Hurricane Barry makes landfall in Louisiana

Hurricane Barry on Saturday made landfall in the US state of Louisiana as a Category 1- storm with maximum sustained winds clocking in at more than 81 miles per hour (130 kilometers per hour).

Authorities are on high-alert as the storm's path has it skirting across the western periphery of New Orleans, where 14 years ago Hurricane Katrina devastated the city and surrounding areas.

The US National Hurricane Center warned of dangerous storm surge, heavy rains and strong winds. "Although the center is now over land, the rainfall threat is just beginning for many locations," the center said in a tweet.

Authorities warned residents to "shelter in place" and immediately report flooding to emergency services.

"Barry is moving slowly but we are not out of harm's way, we expect heavy rainfall," said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

For some, finding shelter was a difficult task

'No one should take this lightly'

The storm is expected to bring heavy rains to an already saturated part of the US. The Mississippi River is swollen from springtime flood waters. Scientists have previously warned of compounding risks due to climate change.

"No one should take this storm lightly, and I urge everyone to remain informed and aware as Hurricane Barry makes landfall along our coast," said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in the state after receiving a letter from Edwards urging federal action. The declaration gives Louisiana access to federal assistance.

US state of Louisiana braces for first hurricane of the season Looming threat Residents in Louisiana and its largest city, New Orleans, are hunkering down in preparation for expected rising waters brought by Barry. Memories of deadly Hurricane Katrina in 2005 are likely to be very present in their minds. The low-lying coastal area of the state is particularly prone to flooding and much of it has already been lost through erosion.

US state of Louisiana braces for first hurricane of the season Evasive maneuvers A delivery truck used the sidewalk to get around cars stalled on the flooded streets of New Orleans. Compounding concerns, on Saturday the National Weather Service warned of a severe thunderstorm capable of producing tornadoes that was approaching St. Bernard Parish and Plaquemines Parish, to the west of the Crescent City, as New Orleans is affectionately referred to.

US state of Louisiana braces for first hurricane of the season Boarding up for the possible deluge Since Hurricane Katrina devastated the city in 2005, work has been underway on a multibillion-dollar hurricane-protection system. Residents are hoping that, though incomplete, it could prevent the worst damage. But some aren't taking any chances.

US state of Louisiana braces for first hurricane of the season Moving in steadily Barry has been growing in the Gulf of Mexico over the past few days. The main force of the storm is expected to brush the western edge of New Orleans and not to make a direct hit. But Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the expected downpours could still be too much for the pumps designed to free streets of excess water. Barry will be classified as a hurricane if its sustained winds hit 119 kph (74 mph).

US state of Louisiana braces for first hurricane of the season Sandbags as defense Here, the gate of the US Customs House in New Orleans is seen sandbagged in the hope of stemming the expected surge. The Mississippi River, which flows through the city, is forecast to rise to as high as 5.2 meters (17.1 feet) on Saturday — the highest level since 1950, and close to the top of the city's levees.

US state of Louisiana braces for first hurricane of the season Worst to come This street in New Orleans' Garden District has already suffered flooding days before the actual storm arrives. Some residents have parked their cars on raised median strips hoping to protect them from flood damage. People have been advised to store at least three days of supplies. Thirty thousand people had lost power in Southern Louisiana by early Saturday.

US state of Louisiana braces for first hurricane of the season An unforgotten tragedy Hurricane Katrina, which hit New Orleans in 2005, caused catastrophic flooding and was blamed for as many as 1,800 deaths in Louisiana and other states. Some areas, like this, still showed the damage half a year on from the disaster. Author: Timothy Jones



ls/jm (Reuters, AP)