Hunting in the arctic circle - The Sámi Versus the Swedish Government

Who owns the land of the reindeer? The indigenous Sámi people, or all Swedes? The country’s Supreme Court has ruled that the Sámi have sole rights to fish and hunt small game. Now, a long-smoldering conflict is threatening to escalate.

Watch video 26:01

For the Sámi people it’s a historic moment; for other Swedish hunters it’s a disappointment. As the Sámi community of Girjas successfully argued before the Supreme Court, their people hunted, fished and grazed reindeer in the region for thousands of years. That is, until the Swedish state began taking more and more land, and with it the Sámi’s livelihood. Between 20,000 and 40,000 Sámi live in Sweden, and more than 4,500 of them are reindeer owners. One such family is that of Ylva Sarri. She welcomes the ruling, saying that Swedish hunters frighten reindeer with their dogs and make it more difficult for the Sámi to work. Joachim Almgren is one of over 300,000 Swedish hunters. He now fears increasing restrictions on hunting with dogs. Hunting and fishing are popular hobbies among Swedes, and most have no desire to give them up. What if other Sámi communities follow the example of Girjas and sue for exclusive hunting rights? Which is more important: the welfare of the Sámi reindeer or the hunting rights of Swedes?

