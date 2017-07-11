Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over tax affairs

US President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden said on Wednesday that he learned from federal prosecutors that the US Attorney's Office in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs.

"I learned yesterday for the first time that the US Attorney's Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs," Hunter Biden said in a statement.

"I take this matter very seriously, but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisers," he said.

Biden Jr. released the statement through his father's presidential transition team.

"President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger," the transition team said in a statement.

The investigation presents a major challenge to the incoming president who is currently putting together his cabinet.

He will also be announcing his pick for the next US Attorney General in the coming days who will have oversight in the investigation if it is still ongoing when Joe Biden enters office on January 20.

During the 2020 election campaign, President Donald Trump frequently targeted his Democratic rival over his son's business dealing abroad, particularly those during Joe Biden's tenure as vice-president.

The president and his allies have accused Hunter Biden of profiting from his political connections.

In September, two Republican-led Senate committees released a report claiming that Hunter Biden's board position with a Ukrainian energy company was "awkward," "problematic" and interfered with "efficient execution of policy" for the office of former US President Barack Obama.

