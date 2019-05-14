 Hungary′s ruling party threatens to leave pro-EU bloc ahead of vote | News | DW | 23.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Hungary's ruling party threatens to leave pro-EU bloc ahead of vote

Hungary's foreign minister has said that migration policy would determine whether the ruling Fidesz Party remains in the center-right European People's Party (EPP) grouping after the European parliamentary elections.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto holds a news conference in European Parliament (Reuters/B. Szabo)

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Thursday the ruling Fidesz party would see the EPP's future course before making a decision about staying or leaving the center-right grouping.

"If the EPP moves towards migration, it is not a direction we can follow for sure," said Szijjarto.

"We hope the EPP will move back to the place where it used to be when we joined … if the EPP makes an alliance with pro-migration parties, that is definitely a red line for us," Szijjarto, a Fidesz Party lawmaker, told Reuters news agency.

The EPP suspended Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban's Fidesz Party in March over concerns that it violated EU principles on the rule of law.

Earlier this month, Orban said he wanted the EPP bloc in the European Parliament to have closer ties with euroskeptic and nationalist parties. Szijjarto, too, urged the EPP to shift toward the right.

Far-right populist parties such as Marine Le Pen's National Rally in France and Matteo Salvini's Northern League in Italy are expected to perform well in the European Parliament elections. Szijjarto did not rule out the possibility of linking up with Le Pen and Salvini.

Read more: Hungary's Orban inches closer to Salvini-led anti-migrant EU bloc

Watch video 03:56

Who are the far-right populists looking to disrupt the EU?

Coalition rifts

Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to open Germany's doors to migrants in 2015 split the EPP bloc between pro- and anti-immigration factions.

The EPP currently has 217 lawmakers in the 750-strong EU legislature, and 12 of them are from Hungary's ruling party.

The future of the coalition will be at stake in the European parliamentary election, taking place until Sunday.

Read more: Hungary's youth look to an EU future

Szijjarto has dubbed the May 26 European Parliament vote as the most significant the 28-nation bloc has ever held, as it offered two distinct versions of its future.

"After the (European parliamentary) elections, it will be obvious who has a bigger influence on the decision making in the EPP," Szijjarto told DPA news agency earlier this month.

"In order to make (Europe) strong again, we need strong member states and we absolutely dislike the concept of a so-called United States of Europe," he said on the sidelines of an OECD ministerial summit in Paris.

"We would rather represent a sovereign approach and would like to end up with an EU based on strong member states, which stick to their religious and cultural history," he added.

Read more: 'Orban cannot yield' on migration, Christian values, Fidesz official says

Watch video 02:50

Pro-EU Hungarians hope to build momentum in EP election

shs/jm (Reuters, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Hungary's Orban inches closer to Salvini-led anti-migrant EU bloc

Hungary's Viktor Orban has sent his clearest signal yet that his party may split with Europe's main conservative group and join an anti-immigrant, nationalist bloc led by Italy's Matteo Salvini in the EU Parliament. (03.05.2019)  

EPP votes to suspend Hungary's Fidesz party

The powerful center-right alliance in the European Parliament has voted to suspend membership of Viktor Orban's party. Ahead of the vote Orban said that Fidesz would quit the EPP if its membership was suspended. (20.03.2019)  

'Orban cannot yield' on migration, Christian values, Fidesz official says

Membership in the EU's conservative political bloc is important, but not as important as defending "European Christian values and stopping migration," a Hungarian Fidesz party official has said. (06.03.2019)  

Hungary's youth look to an EU future

For at least one group of young Hungarians, the EU is not a burden: It's the future. The Momentum party rejects the anti-EU rhetoric of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. It is campaigning for European elections. (13.05.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Pro-EU Hungarians hope to build momentum in EP election  

Who are the far-right populists looking to disrupt the EU?  

Related content

USA Ungarn Orban bei Trump im Weißen Haus

Opinion: Donald Trump's lonely dream of Viktor Orban-like power 14.05.2019

During his visit to the White House, Hungary's prime minister received a lot of compliments. But the US president's positive opinion of Orban is not shared by his administration, comments Keno Verseck.

USA Washington Präsident Trump und Viktor Orban

Donald Trump meets Hungary's Viktor Orban at the White House 13.05.2019

President Donald Trump has praised Hungary's action on curbing migration, saying Prime Minister Viktor Orban had "kept Hungary safe." Orban said he was proud to fight illegal migration and terrorism alongside the US.

Niederlanden EU-Wahlen

Forward or backward? Decision time in the EU 23.05.2019

Four days of voting in European Parliament elections are underway in a poll that will decide the EU's future course: a return to nationalism or more integration to increase its global strength? Bernd Riegert reports.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  